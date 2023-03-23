Form Nutrition Announces Orlando Bloom As Chief Wellness Officer

The Plant-Based Protein and Supplement Brand Makes Announcement Following Expansion Into U.S. Market

LONDON , March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Form Nutrition , the plant-based protein and supplement brand paving the path to performance and overall wellness with plants, is announcing Orlando Bloom's appointment as Chief Wellness Officer where he will counsel on creative direction and product development amongst the brand's continued expansion into the U.S. market.

As Chief Wellness Officer, Bloom will be involved in the product development process, testing new flavor profiles and incorporating the product into new recipes. Orlando will also advise on the brand's overall creative direction and aesthetic, championing the purpose-driven products. With Bloom joining Form Nutrition, the responsibly sourced, science-backed, delicious plant-based proteins and supplements will continue to disrupt the wellness, health and lifestyle categories - showcasing the brand as a true innovator and sustainability leader in the space.

"I've been a fan of Form's plant-based proteins since they launched in the UK in 2017, when I met the co-founder Damian Soong in the gym and he introduced me to his brand ." shares Orlando Bloom. "The products are an essential part of my daily routine, from Performance Protein in my morning smoothie to ZZZZs sleep supplement at night. I am thrilled to join the team as both an investor and Chief Wellness Officer to contribute to Form's mission and inspire an impact-driven movement that encourages health beyond personal appearance and wellbeing."

Form was the first protein brand to become a Certified B Corporation® in the UK, use compostable packaging and is also certified Carbon Neutral and Ocean Positive through its partnership with SeaTrees, meeting the very highest standards of social and environmental impact.

"The decision to partner with Orlando felt very natural to us," said Damian Soong, Form's Co-Founder and CEO. "We share many similar beliefs when it comes to bettering ourselves and the world around us, so we couldn't be more excited to collaborate with him as we continue to introduce the U.S. market to our mission, products and overall health-driven lifestyle."

About Form Nutrition

Form Nutrition is a B Corp-certified plant-based nutrition company, created from the simple belief that we become the greatest version of ourselves while making a positive impact in the lives of others. Launched in 2017 in the United Kingdom, Form Nutrition was born when Co-Founders Natalia Bojanic and Damian Soong started rethinking their habits and the effects diet has on health and the climate. Form's 100% plant-based protein powders and responsibly-sourced nootropics are backed by science and were designed with optimal performance in mind. From performance and muscle growth, to improving sleep and cognitive support, Form's unique suite of plant-based products are impact-driven to support overall health and wellness, and empower individuals to meet their unique goals. Form's innovative offerings can be found online at formnutrition.com , Amazon , Planet Organic, Holland & Barrett and in addition to over 700 Vitamin Shoppes throughout the U.S.

