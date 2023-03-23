

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



- BERENBERG CUTS SABRE INSURANCE PRICE TARGET TO 93 (112) PENCE - 'HOLD' - CITIGROUP CUTS EUROPAEISCHE BANKEN TO 'NEUTRAL' - CITIGROUP RAISES EUROPAEISCHEN TECHNOLOGIESEKTOR TO 'OVERWEIGHT' - DEUTSCHE BANK RESEARCH RAISES BT GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 150 (140) PENCE - 'HOLD' - JPMORGAN CUTS OXFORD NANOPORE PRICE TARGET TO 390 (460) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - JPMORGAN RAISES PRUDENTIAL PRICE TARGET TO 1850 (1750) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - MORGAN STANLEY CUTS INFORMA TO 'EQUAL-WEIGHT' - PRICE TARGET 730 PENCE



