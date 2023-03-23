Following a tumultuous H123 marked by UK regulatory challenges for SDC-1801, Sareum has pivoted to Australia as a clinical trial destination. With the trial application filed and awaiting confirmation (expected in Q223), we anticipate the long-due Phase Ia trial to commence by mid-2023, followed by the crucial Phase Ib study in 2024, if initial safety data are positive. The operating loss during the period increased c 72% y o y to £1.75m, reflecting increased investment in the preparation for clinical studies. We expect this figure to rise with trial commencement. This will likely translate to a material increase in cash burn in the coming months (vs the H123 run rate of £1.3m) and we expect Sareum will need to raise additional funds before the end of CY23 (H123 cash balance of £2.9m). We see initiation of the Phase I study as a key catalyst for a potential re-rating.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...