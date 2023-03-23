DJ Amundi MSCI World Energy UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI World Energy UCITS ETF - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 22-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 393.2421

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 28945

CODE: CWEU LN

ISIN: LU1681046188

