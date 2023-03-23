Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2023) - FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (TSX: FANS) ("FansUnite" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will file its audited consolidated financial statements and associated management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the year ended December 31, 2022 on Thursday, March 30, 2023. The management team of FansUnite will host an investor webinar to discuss the Company's Fiscal 2022 financial results and growth outlook at 10:00 AM EST on Friday, March 31, 2023.

FansUnite's Investor Webinar

Day: Friday, March 31, 2023

Time: 10:00 AM (EST) / 7:00 AM (PST)

Topic: FansUnite's Fiscal 2022 financial results and growth outlook for the remainder of 2023

Register: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_NxfcPfWGS3KIXxm9NYX0kg



The Company's preliminary unaudited Fiscal 2022 financial results were reported on February 7, 2023.

About FansUnite Entertainment Inc.

FansUnite is a global sports and entertainment company, focusing on technology related to regulated and lawful online gaming. FansUnite's one-of-a-kind iGaming platform Chameleon offers operators a full suite of gaming solutions with a sports and esports focus geared for the next generation of online bettors and casino players. Along with providing B2B technology solutions, FansUnite operates multiple B2C brands, such as Scottish sportsbook McBookie. FansUnite is the parent company of North American-focused AmAff, which operates leading affiliate brands such as Betting Hero and Props.com.

For further information, please contact:

Prit Singh, Investor Relations at FansUnite

ir@fansunite.com

(905) 510-7636

Scott Burton, Chief Executive Officer of FansUnite

scott@fansunite.com

