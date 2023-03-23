

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Accenture plc (ACN) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.53 billion, or $2.39 per share. This compares with $1.64 billion, or $2.54 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Accenture plc reported adjusted earnings of $1.74 billion or $2.69 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.50 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.0% to $15.81 billion from $15.05 billion last year.



Accenture plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $1.53 Bln. vs. $1.64 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.39 vs. $2.54 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.50 -Revenue (Q2): $15.81 Bln vs. $15.05 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $16.1 - $16.7 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $11.41 - $11.63



