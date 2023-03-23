Regulatory News:

Séché Environnement (Paris:SCHP) informs the public that its Universal Registration Document including the annual financial report as at 31 December 2022 was filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on 23 March 2023.

This document is available in French and in English on the company's website:

https://www.groupe-seche.com/fr/investisseurs/documents-d-enregistrement-universels

https://www.groupe-seche.com/en/investors/report-of-the-board

and in French, on the AMF website:

www.amf-france.org

Copies of the reference document (in French) are also available at the Company headquarters: Séché Environnement CS 20020 53811 Changé cedex 9.

Next releases

Q1 2023 Revenue: April 25, 2023 after market close

General Meeting of Shareholders: April 28, 2023

About Séché Environnement

Séché Environnement is a leading player in waste management, including the most complex and hazardous waste, and in environmental services, particularly in the event of an environmental emergency. Thanks to its expertise in the creation of circular economy loops, decarbonization and hazard control, the group has been contributing to the ecological transition of industries and territories, as well as to the protection of the living world, for nearly 40 years. A French family-owned industrial group, Séché Environnement deploys the cutting edge technologies developed by its R&D department at the heart of territories, in more than 120 locations in 15 countries, including some fifty industrial sites in France. With more than 5,700 employees, including 2,500 in France, Séché Environnement generated a turnover of nearly €900 million in 2023, 30% of which was generated internationally.

Séché Environnement is listed on Eurolist by Euronext (compartment B). It is eligible for equity savings funds dedicated to investment in SMEs and is included in the CAC Mid&Small, EnterNext Tech 40 and EnterNext PEA-PME 150 indexes. ISIN: FR 0000039139 Bloomberg: SCHP.FP Reuters: CCHE.PA

