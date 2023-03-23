

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Genuine Parts Company (GPC) said, for the year ending December 31, 2023, it continues to expect: adjusted earnings per share of $8.80 to $8.95; and total sales growth of 4% to 6%.



For the year ending December 31, 2025, the company expects: earnings per share in a range of $11.00 to $11.50; and total sales of $26.5 billion to $27.0 billion.



For the 3-year period ending December 31, 2025, the company anticipates: compounded annual EPS CAGR of 10.0% to 11.0%; and compounded annual sales growth of 6.0% to 7.0%.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Gold geht durch die Decke! - Experte zeigt exklusiven Geheimtipp Gold zieht an! Diese Gold-Aktie sollten Sie sich jetzt ansehen! Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich. Hier klicken!