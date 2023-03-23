

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Mills (GIS) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $553.1 million, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $660.3 million, or $1.08 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, General Mills reported adjusted earnings of $581.3 million or $0.97 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.0% to $5.13 billion from $4.54 billion last year.



General Mills earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $553.1 Mln. vs. $660.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.92 vs. $1.08 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.92 -Revenue (Q3): $5.13 Bln vs. $4.54 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Gold geht durch die Decke! - Experte zeigt exklusiven Geheimtipp Gold zieht an! Diese Gold-Aktie sollten Sie sich jetzt ansehen! Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich. Hier klicken!