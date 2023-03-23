Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.03.2023
23.03.2023 | 12:24
Oscillate Plc - Termination of Proposed RTO

PR Newswire

London, March 23

23 March 2023

Oscillate plc

("Oscillate plc" or the "Company")

Termination of Proposed RTO

Following the announcement of 18 November 2022, the Company announces that it has today terminated discussions to acquire 100% of the issued share capital of Hi55 Ventures Limited.

The Company will provide a more detailed update, including a timetable for lifting suspension of trading in its shares, shortly.

--ENDS-

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Enquiries

Company:

Fungai Ndoro

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3745 0281

https://oscillateplc.com

Corporate Adviser:

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Guy Miller & Heena Karani

Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7220 9796

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

© 2023 PR Newswire
