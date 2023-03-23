Oscillate Plc - Termination of Proposed RTO
London, March 23
23 March 2023
Oscillate plc
("Oscillate plc" or the "Company")
Termination of Proposed RTO
Following the announcement of 18 November 2022, the Company announces that it has today terminated discussions to acquire 100% of the issued share capital of Hi55 Ventures Limited.
The Company will provide a more detailed update, including a timetable for lifting suspension of trading in its shares, shortly.
The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).