Oscillate Plc - Termination of Proposed RTO

23 March 2023

Following the announcement of 18 November 2022, the Company announces that it has today terminated discussions to acquire 100% of the issued share capital of Hi55 Ventures Limited.

The Company will provide a more detailed update, including a timetable for lifting suspension of trading in its shares, shortly.

