DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: NAV-Net Asset Value(s)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: NAV-Net Asset Value(s) 23-March-2023 / 11:01 GMT/BST

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 22/03/2023) of GBP52.94m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 22/03/2023) of GBP35.15m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 22/03/2023 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (Last price) - including unaudited current period revenue* 167.39p 21,000,000.00 Per Ordinary share (Last price) - excluding current period revenue* 163.09p Ordinary share price 177.50p Premium / (Discount) to NAV 6.04% Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 122.71p 14,500,000.00 ZDP share price 117.50p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (4.24)% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2022 to 22/03/2023

