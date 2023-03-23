Regulatory News:

SOCIETE FONCIERE LYONNAISE (Paris:FLY) shareholders are informed that the preparatory documentation for the Annual General Meeting of Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 11:00 a.m., which will be held at 42 rue Washington Paris 8th, is available on the Company's website: www.fonciere-lyonnaise.com/en/publications/general-meeting.

In accordance with the French Commercial Code article R.225-88 provisions, any shareholder in possession of registered shares may ask to receive a copy of the documents and information covered by French Commercial Code articles R.225-81 and R.225-83.

Holders of bearer shares may also request these documents from their authorised financial intermediary.

Shareholders can also consult these documents at the SOCIETE FONCIERE LYONNAISE headquarters (42 rue Washington, 75008 PARIS).

Notice of the meeting was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires (Bulletin of

Mandatory Legal Notices or BALO) on 6 March 2023 (Bulletin n° 28 publication n° 2300377).

This notice contains the agenda and draft resolutions as well as the conditions for participating and voting at this meeting. This notice can also be viewed on Company's website: www.fonciere-lyonnaise.com/en/publications/general-meeting.

About SFL

Leader in the prime segment of the Parisian commercial real estate market, Société Foncière Lyonnaise stands out for the quality of its property portfolio, which is valued at €8.2 billion and is focused on the Central Business District of Paris (cloud.paris, Edouard VII, Washington Plaza, etc.), and for the quality of its client portfolio, which is composed of prestigious companies in the consulting, media, digital, luxury, finance and insurance sectors. As France's oldest property company, SFL demonstrates year after year an unwavering commitment to its strategy focused on creating a high value in use for users and, ultimately, substantial appraisal values for its properties.

Stock market: Euronext Paris Compartment A Euronext Paris ISIN FR0000033409 Bloomberg: FLY FP

Reuters: FLYP PA

Notation S&P: BBB+ stable

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230323005455/en/

Contacts:

SFL Thomas Fareng T +33 (0)1 42 97 27 00 t.fareng@fonciere-lyonnaise.com

www.fonciere-lyonnaise.com