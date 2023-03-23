Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.03.2023
Gamechanger-Ad-hoc: Gewaltiger Meilenstein!
WKN: 923003 ISIN: GB0006436108 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
23.03.2023 | 12:54
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, March 22

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
549300MS535KC2WH4082

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust PLC at
close of business on 22 March 2023 were:

1,428.75p Capital only and including debt at par value
1,472.77p Capital only and including debt at fair value
1,456.37p Including current year income and debt at par value
1,500.39p Including current year income and debt at fair value

Notes:

1.    Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.    Following the share buyback of 15,000 Ordinary shares on 21st March
2023, the Company has 48,684,792 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 1,308,731
shares held in Treasury.

3.    For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).
