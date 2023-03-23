Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2023) - Therma Bright Inc. (TSXV: THRM) (OTCQB: TBRIF) ("Therma" or the "Company"), developer and investor in a range of leading-edge, proprietary diagnostic and medical device technologies, is pleased to announce that the Company and AI4LYF are preparing to launch DCT, its digital cough data collection and screening smartphone application.

On February 16, 2023, Therma Bright announced that it acquired the exclusive worldwide licensing rights to market and sell products based on AI4LYF's Digital Cough Technology ("DCT"). This proprietary mobile app is an AI-enabled software application that can be used by individuals to record and collect cough sounds anywhere, any time by using a smartphone. Using AI-machine learning technology, DCT can detect the subtle and specific signatures of a variety of respiratory diseases through changes in cough features.

"Initially Therma Bright will make the smartphone application available through healthcare practitioners to be used as a general educational tool, so individuals become more aware of the nature and frequency of their cough. In the second phase, cough samples will be collected from patients with confirmed respiratory diseases," Dr. Ali Imran, founder for AI4LYF shared.

In preliminary studies completed by AI4LYF, the team has been able to accurately identify subjects with certain respiratory conditions from their cough sounds, which validated the robustness of the AI machine learning technology.

Several studies by other researchers have shown that cough severity is correlated with disease activity in asthma and a range of other respiratory diseases,3 making cough sounds an attractive biomarker candidate for respiratory disease severity. Out of these respiratory diseases, COPD alone affects more than 300 million people around the world. "Although coughing is traditionally quantified via self- or parent-reporting in the form of questionnaires, the technological advances made by AI4LYF will allow for more sophisticated and more accurate cough monitoring and analysis methods," added Dr. Ali Imran.

"After discussions with United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPPA) experts, Therma Bright and AI4LYF intend to finalize launch plans in the United States and Canada to initiate large scale collection of cough sounds from the general population," shared Mr. Rob Fia, CEO of Therma Bright. "The ultimate goal is to develop a mobile app than can identify different types of respiratory conditions solely from the cough sounds."

"The first phase will allow Therma Bright and AI4LYF to collect large amounts of longitudinal population data that will be used to optimize AI4LYF's AI machine learning engine, which will lead to an inexpensive, accessible tool to help physicians accurately screen and monitor patients with respiratory conditions or diseases," added Mr. Fia. "This application will provide significant benefits to individuals who want to learn more about their cough and will become an indispensable tool in every day clinical practice for respiratory diseases."

About Therma Bright Inc.

Therma Bright, developer of the smart-enabled AcuVid COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Saliva Test, is a progressive medical diagnostic and device technology company focused on providing consumers and medical professionals with quality, innovative solutions that address some of today's most important medical and healthcare challenges. The Company's initial breakthrough proprietary technology delivers effective, non-invasive, and pain-free skincare. Therma Bright received a Class II medical device status from the FDA for its platform technology that is indicated for the relief of the pain, itch, and inflammation of a variety of insect bites or stings. The Company received clearance for the above claims from the U.S. FDA in 1997. Therma Bright Inc. trades on the TSXV (TSXV: THRM) (OTCQB: TBRIF) (FSE: JNX). Visit: www.thermabright.com.

About AI4LYF:

AI4LYF is an innovative smart-health company with a mission to transform lives through deep intelligence. Having pioneered DCT, it is also working on AI based novel solutions that have potential to change the "Reactive Sick care" into "predictive, preventive, personalized health care" for fuller and longer lives for all.

Therma Bright and AI4LYF are excited to explore numerous use cases that DCT can offer beyond COVID-19 including other respiratory disease. One immediate use case is to scale DCT as public health platform for anytime, anywhere screening for infectious (and noninfectious) respiratory diseases. Their joint vision is to leverage this collaboration as a progressive journey in the development of much-needed smart healthcare solution for humanity and prevention and preparedness for future pandemics.

