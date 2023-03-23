DJ Amundi ETF MSCI UK UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi ETF MSCI UK UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 23-March-2023 / 12:41 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi ETF MSCI UK UCITS ETF

DEALING DATE: 22-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 229.2399

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 91045

CODE: CUK LN

ISIN: FR0010655761

