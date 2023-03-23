Credit One Bank Partners With the Arbor Day Foundation to Enhance Community Canopy and Restore Forestland in Western U.S.

LINCOLN, NE / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2023 / Arbor Day Foundation:

In 2023, Credit One Bank is partnering with the Arbor Day Foundation to provide unique tree planting opportunities that support both reforestation and community forestry projects. The company's reforestation effort will be led by customers who choose to enroll in Credit One Bank's paperless campaign, with each account enrollment helping to plant a tree in a forest of great need. Additionally, Credit One Bank will hold urban forestry events to engage employees in projects designed to activate tree planting and teach the importance of community canopy.

Through the paperless campaign, trees will be planted to restore forestland within the Klamath Falls Basin in Southern Oregon that was damaged by the 2021 Bootleg Fire - one of the most destructive wildfires in the state's history. This large-scale project will help to restore critical habitat for a variety of Pacific Northwestern wildlife and improve water quality along the Klamath River for salmon, bull trout, and the endangered Lost River sucker fish. Additionally, community projects will be held alongside the Foundation's local planting partner in Las Vegas, Nevada - Credit One Bank's headquarter city - to help improve local air quality and curb urban heat island effect.

"Through drought, fires, and excessive heatwaves, trees are desperately needed in both forests and communities to help solve some of our most urgent issues," said Dan Lambe, Chief Executive Officer of the Arbor Day Foundation. "Every day, we strive to encourage people to plant, nurture, and celebrate trees. Credit One Bank has truly embodied that mission by inviting their community to engage in a variety of unique, tangible efforts that support tree planting in the right place, at the right time."

For the past 50 years, the Arbor Day Foundation has helped to plant nearly 500 million trees in forests and communities around the world. Through a global network of partnerships, the Arbor Day Foundation facilitates projects that empower organizations of all sizes to reach their sustainability goals via measurable, impactful work through trees and forests. In 2022, the Foundation announced an initiative to plant 500 million trees by June 2027 in forests and communities that need them most.

"Community involvement is at the foundation of what we do, and this partnership allows us the opportunity to carry out this core belief with a community who understands what it means to help," said Rumiko Takahashi, Vice President of Customer Engagement at Credit One Bank. "Credit One Bank is dedicated to giving back to our community through charitable donations of time, resources and funding. Through these projects, we're able to make this world a better place, one tree at a time."

About the Arbor Day Foundation

Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation is the world's largest membership nonprofit organization dedicated to planting trees. With a focus in communities and forests of greatest need, the Foundation - alongside its more than 1 million members, supporters and valued partners - has helped to plant nearly 500 million trees in more than 50 countries. Guided by its mission to inspire people to plant, nurture and celebrate trees, the Arbor Day Foundation is committed to unlocking the power of trees to help solve critical issues facing people and the planet. Learn more about the impact of the Arbor Day Foundation at arborday.org.

About Credit One Bank

Credit One Bank is one of the fastest-growing credit card issuers in the U.S. Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Las Vegas, Credit One Bank offers a full spectrum of credit card products including cash back and points-based cards as well as jumbo CDs. Credit One Bank is also the Official Credit Card of the Las Vegas Raiders, NASCAR, WWE, the Vegas Golden Knights, and Best Friends Animal Society. Learn more at CreditOneBank.com, on our Newsroom, or on social media (@CreditOneBank) on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.



