

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of England's monetary policy announcement is due at 8:00 am ET Thursday. The BoE is widely expected to raise its key rate by 25 basis points to 4.25 percent from 4 percent.



Ahead of the decision, the pound traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it fell against the greenback, it was steady against the rest of major rivals.



The pound was worth 1.2289 against the greenback, 161.44 against the yen, 1.1266 against the franc and 0.8846 against the euro at 7:55 am ET.



