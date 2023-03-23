DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: NAV-Net Asset Value(s)

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 22/03/2023) of GBP138.82m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 22/03/2023) of GBP138.82m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 22/03/2023 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share - including unaudited current 2,309.31p 6,011,212 period revenue* Per Ordinary share - excluding unaudited current 2,309.31p period revenue* Ordinary share price (mid-price) 1,965.00p Discount to NAV 14.91% *Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2023 to 22/03/2023 Name of company % of portfolio 1 Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p 12.22 2 Vp Plc Ordinary 5p 12.08 3 Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p 8.61 4 Hill & Smith Plc Ordinary 25p 5.67 5 Telecom Plus Plc Ordinary 5.61 6 RS Group Plc Ordinary 10p 5.54 7 Renold Plc Ordinary 5p 5.42 8 Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p 5.35 9 Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Ordinary 5.20 26.9231p 10 OSB Group Plc GBp1 5.09 11 Gamma Communications Plc Ordinary 5.07 0.25p 12 Alpha Group International Plc 4.39 Ordinary 13 Carr's Group Plc Ordinary GBp2.5 3.99 14 IMI Plc Ordinary 25p 3.17 15 Morgan Advanced Materials Plc 3.12 Ordinary 25p 16 Videndum Plc Ordinary 20p 2.90 17 Eleco Plc Ordinary 1p 2.43 18 Spirent Communications Ord GBP0.033 1.69 19 Gresham Technologies Plc GBp5 1.20 20 Castings Plc Ordinary 10p 0.63 21 Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 10p 0.60 22 Dyson Group Plc Ordinary GBP0.001 0.03

