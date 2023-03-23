Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Gamechanger-Ad-hoc: Gewaltiger Meilenstein!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
23.03.2023 | 13:30
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GameHouse: More than 74% of Women of All Ages Play Mobile Games Daily, 67% See it as a Vital Source of Relaxation, Stress Relief & Mental Stimulation

BARCELONA, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile gaming is soaring in popularity as the 'go-to' for women of all ages, 18 years - 65 years +, for relaxation, stress relief and mental stimulation, according to a new global research report commissioned by GameHouse.