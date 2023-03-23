Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.03.2023
Gamechanger-Ad-hoc: Gewaltiger Meilenstein!
ACCESSWIRE
23.03.2023 | 13:38
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sustainable Apparel Coalition: SAC Statement on the European Union 's Substantiating Green Claims Directive, Announced March 22, 2023

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2023 / Sustainable Apparel Coalition:

The Sustainable Apparel Coalition has responded to the Substantiating Green Claims Directive, which was proposed by the European Commission on March 22.

Read the full statement, titled SAC Statement on the European Union (EU)'s Substantiating Green Claims Directive, announced on March 22, 2023

Sustainable Apparel Coalition, Thursday, March 23, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Sustainable Apparel Coalition on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Sustainable Apparel Coalition
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/sustainable-apparel-coalition
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Sustainable Apparel Coalition

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/745412/SAC-Statement-on-the-European-Union-EUs-Substantiating-Green-Claims-Directive-Announced-March-22-2023

