3BL Media: Expand Your Network & Engage in Critical Dialogue - Join Us for Network Effect: MSP

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2023 / 3BL is coming to a city near you to host Network Effect, a series of conversations that spur vital action on the most pressing issues of the moment. While each Network Effect is unique, every event will convene corporate leaders and practitioners for critical dialogue on sustainability and social impact issues. Attendees will also have the opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals who share a passion for making a difference and building an equitable future.

Our inaugural Network Effect event will be hosted at Medtronic's operational headquarters in Minneapolis on April 19 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Medtronic is a global healthcare technology company that is dedicated to alleviating pain, restoring health, and extending life. They have made a significant impact in healthcare technology and continue to advance inclusion, diversity & equity, and protect the planet.

Register for Network Effect: MSP at no cost here.

During Network Effect: MSP, attendees will hear how leading companies and organizations are tackling a diverse range of issues, such as the future of healthcare, climate change, and racial justice. Gain insights and ideas you can take back to your team from convesations including:

One:One Interview with Torod Neptune, SVP and Chief Communications Officer at Medtronic

with Torod Neptune, SVP and Chief Communications Officer at Medtronic Research Reveal: The Changing Language of ESG Communications with Alisa Miller, CEO, Pluralytics

with Alisa Miller, CEO, Pluralytics Corporate Purpose Journey Panel featuring Michael Stroik, VP Community Relations at 3M, Leah Battin Senior Associate Company Advisory at CECP and other leading brands from Minnesota

Admission is free and breakfast is included.

Click here to register.

