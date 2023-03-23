DAYTON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE: REX) ("REX" or "the Company") today reported financial results for its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter ("Q4 '22") ended January 31, 2023. REX management will host a conference call and webcast today at 11:00 a.m. ET.
REX American Resources' Q4 '22 results principally reflect its interests in six ethanol production facilities. The One Earth Energy, LLC ("One Earth") and NuGen Energy, LLC ("NuGen") ethanol production facilities are consolidated, while the four other ethanol plants are reported as equity in income of unconsolidated ethanol affiliates. The Company reports results for its ethanol and by-products component as continuing operations and beginning in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 its refined coal component as discontinued operations as operations have now ceased.
REX's Q4 '22 net sales and revenue were $200.2 million, compared with $212.0 million in Q4 '21. The year-over-year net sales and revenue decrease primarily reflects a decrease in the quantities sold of ethanol, dried distillers grains and modified distillers grains. Q4 '22 gross profit for the Company's continuing operations was $14.9 million, compared with $38.8 million in Q4 '21 reflecting increases in corn and natural gas prices. This led to Q4 '22 income before income taxes and non-controlling interests of $13.3 million, compared with $36.6 million in the comparable year ago period.
Net income attributable to REX shareholders from continuing operations in Q4 '22 was $8.2 million, compared to $21.3 million in Q4 '21. Q4 '22 basic and diluted net income per share attributable to REX common shareholders from continuing operations was $0.47, compared to $1.19 per share in Q4 '21. Per share results for Q4 '22 and Q4 '21 are based on 17,416,000 and 17,818,000 diluted weighted average shares outstanding, respectively, reflecting the Company's 3-for-1 common stock split effected August 5, 2022.
REX American Resources' Chief Executive Officer, Zafar Rizvi, commented, "In the fourth quarter, we saw a continuation of the difficult operating environment we faced throughout much of fiscal 2022, including year-over-year price increases in corn and natural gas of 22% and 12%, respectively, as well as weather-related disruptions. Given these challenges, we are pleased with our performance in the fourth quarter and full year, with earnings per share of $0.47 and $1.57, respectively. Our results demonstrate the resiliency of our operating model, our operational efficiency, and the effectiveness of our plant operations teams.
"We exited fiscal 2022 with a robust liquidity position, with approximately $281 million in cash and short-term investments and no debt. Thanks to our healthy financial foundation, we are well positioned to continue to strategically invest in the efficiency and capacity of our plants while pursuing and progressing against our carbon capture and sequestration initiatives.
"Looking ahead, we are excited by the many opportunities in front of us and remain confident in the value proposition that ethanol brings to consumers and the environment. We are also encouraged by the potentially compelling financial benefits of our carbon capture and sequestration initiatives on the back of the recently enacted Inflation Reduction Act and believe our efforts will yield significant financial benefits for our employees, partners and shareholders."
Balance Sheet
As of January 31, 2023, REX had cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of $280.9 million, $42.1 million of which was at the parent company, and $238.8 million of which was at its consolidated production facilities. This compares with cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments at January 31, 2022, of $255.7 million, $42.9 million of which was at the parent company, and $212.8 million of which was at its consolidated ethanol production facilities.
The following table summarizes select data related to REX's
consolidated alternative energy interests:
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|January 31,
|January 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
|Average selling price per gallon of ethanol
$
2.31
$
2.36
$
2.44
$
2.21
|Average selling price per ton of dried distillers grains
$
234.39
$
192.20
$
232.98
$
197.86
|Average selling price per pound of non-food grade corn oil
$
0.75
$
0.60
$
0.71
$
0.50
|Average selling price per ton of modified distillers grains
$
139.84
$
89.99
$
123.66
$
85.19
|Average cost per bushel of grain
$
7.10
$
5.83
$
7.24
$
5.99
|Average cost of natural gas (per MmBtu)
$
6.57
$
5.85
$
6.66
$
4.27
Fourth Quarter Conference Call
About REX American Resources Corporation
REX American Resources has interests in six ethanol production facilities, which in aggregate shipped approximately 691 million gallons of ethanol over the twelve-month period ended January 31, 2023. REX's effective ownership of the trailing twelve-month gallons shipped (for the twelve months ended January 31, 2023) by the ethanol production facilities in which it has ownership interests was approximately 271 million gallons. Further information about REX is available at www.rexamerican.com.
This news announcement contains or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements can be identified by use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "anticipate" or "continue" or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned that there are risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those referred to in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include the risk factors set forth from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and include among other things: the effect of pandemics such as COVID-19 on the Company's business operations, including impacts on supplies, demand, personnel and other factors, the impact of legislative and regulatory changes, the price volatility and availability of corn, distillers grains, ethanol, non-food grade corn oil, commodity market risk, gasoline and natural gas, ethanol plants operating efficiently and according to forecasts and projections, logistical interruptions, changes in the international, national or regional economies, the impact of inflation, the ability to attract employees, weather, results of income tax audits, changes in income tax laws or regulations, the impact of U.S. foreign trade policy, changes in foreign currency exchange rates and the effects of terrorism or acts of war. The Company does not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statements except as required by law.
REX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Unaudited
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|January 31,
|January 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
|Net sales and revenue
$
200,167
$
212,016
$
855,000
$
774,802
|Cost of sales
185,268
173,239
800,269
677,242
|Gross profit
14,899
38,777
54,731
97,560
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
(6,719
)
(6,032
)
(28,956
)
(28,476
)
|Equity in income of unconsolidated ethanol affiliates
2,535
3,861
8,745
6,624
|Interest and other income, net
2,621
13
12,959
130
|Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interests
13,336
36,619
47,479
75,838
|Provision for income taxes
(2,168
)
(10,702
)
(9,542
)
(19,031
)
|Net income from continuing operations
11,168
25,917
37,937
56,807
|Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (continuing operations)
(3,007
)
(4,650
)
(10,240
)
(9,235
)
|Net income attributable to REX common shareholders (continuing operations)
8,161
21,267
27,697
47,572
|Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax
-
132
-
4,395
|Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (discontinued operations)
-
27
-
397
|Net income attributable to REX common shareholders (discontinued operations)
-
159
-
4,792
|Net income attributable to REX common shareholders
$
8,161
$
21,426
$
27,697
$
52,364
|Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted
17,416
17,818
17,638
17,946
|Basic and diluted net income per share from continuing operations attributable to REX common shareholders
$
0.47
$
1.19
$
1.57
$
2.65
|Basic and diluted net income per share from discontinued operations attributable to REX common shareholders
-
0.01
-
0.27
|Basic and diluted net income per share attributable to REX common shareholders
$
0.47
$
1.20
$
1.57
$
2.92
REX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
Unaudited
|January 31,
|January 31,
|ASSETS:
2023
2022
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash and cash equivalents
$
69,612
$
229,846
|Short-term investments
211,331
25,877
|Restricted cash
1,735
2,222
|Accounts receivable
25,162
25,821
|Inventory
48,744
42,225
|Refundable income taxes
2,962
6,677
|Prepaid expenses and other
13,098
12,499
|Total current assets
372,644
345,167
|Property and equipment, net
135,497
137,554
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
15,214
11,221
|Deferred taxes and other assets
23,179
25,853
|Equity method investment
33,045
30,566
|TOTAL ASSETS
$
579,579
$
550,361
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY:
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Accounts payable - trade
$
34,091
$
32,266
|Current operating lease liabilities
5,180
4,600
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
15,328
13,617
|Total current liabilities
54,599
50,483
|LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
|Deferred taxes
1,097
3,132
|Long-term operating lease liabilities
9,855
6,390
|Other long-term liabilities
3,034
2,794
|Total long-term liabilities
13,986
12,316
|EQUITY:
|REX shareholders' equity:
|Common stock
299
299
|Paid-in capital
578
-
|Retained earnings
640,826
611,607
|Treasury stock
(193,721
)
(181,114
)
|Total REX shareholders' equity
447,982
430,792
|Noncontrolling interests
63,012
56,770
|Total equity
510,994
487,562
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$
579,579
$
550,361
REX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
Unaudited
|Twelve Months Ended
|January 31,
2023
2022
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|Net income including noncontrolling interests
$
37,937
$
61,202
|Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax
-
4,395
|Net income from continuing operations
37,937
56,807
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash
|provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation
17,976
18,031
|Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets
5,328
5,560
|Income from equity method investments
(8,745
)
(6,624
)
|Dividends received from equity method investments
6,266
5,514
|Interest income from investments
(2,839
)
(43
)
|Deferred income taxes
915
12,730
|Stock based compensation expense
1,930
1,753
|(Gain) loss on sale of property and equipment - net
(102
)
30
|Changes in assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
659
(6,108
)
|Inventories
(6,519
)
(4,799
)
|Income taxes refundable
3,715
(1,103
)
|Other assets
(452
)
199
|Accounts payable - trade
1,478
16,005
|Other liabilities
(2,752
)
475
|Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations
54,795
98,427
|Net cash used in operating activities from discontinued operations
-
(6,716
)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
54,795
91,711
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Capital Expenditures
(15,578
)
(5,126
)
|Purchase of short-term investments
(399,350
)
(88,949
)
|Sale of short-term investments
216,735
99,309
|Deposits
(319
)
-
|Other
5
60
|Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(198,507
)
5,294
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Treasury stock acquired
(13,012
)
(6,627
)
|Payments to noncontrolling interests holders
(3,997
)
(4,772
)
|Net cash used in financing activities from continuing operations
(17,009
)
(11,399
)
|Net cash provided by financing activities from discontinued operations
-
304
|Net cash used in financing activities
(17,009
)
(11,095
)
|NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH
(160,721
)
85,910
|CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH - Beginning of year
232,068
146,158
|CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH - End of year
$
71,347
$
232,068
|Non-cash financing activities - Stock awards accrued
$
965
$
1,580
|Non-cash financing activities - Stock awards issued
$
1,539
$
100
|Non-cash investing activities - Accrued capital expenditures
$
425
$
78
|Right-of-use assets acquired and liabilities incurred upon lease execution
$
9,321
$
4,103
