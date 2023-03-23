Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Gamechanger-Ad-hoc: Gewaltiger Meilenstein!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 869089 ISIN: US7616241052 Ticker-Symbol: RX3 
Frankfurt
23.03.23
08:02 Uhr
27,600 Euro
-1,200
-4,17 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
REX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,00028,40015:55
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
REX AMERICAN RESOURCES
REX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
REX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION27,600-4,17 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.