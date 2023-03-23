DAYTON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE: REX) ("REX" or "the Company") today reported financial results for its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter ("Q4 '22") ended January 31, 2023. REX management will host a conference call and webcast today at 11:00 a.m. ET.

REX American Resources' Q4 '22 results principally reflect its interests in six ethanol production facilities. The One Earth Energy, LLC ("One Earth") and NuGen Energy, LLC ("NuGen") ethanol production facilities are consolidated, while the four other ethanol plants are reported as equity in income of unconsolidated ethanol affiliates. The Company reports results for its ethanol and by-products component as continuing operations and beginning in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 its refined coal component as discontinued operations as operations have now ceased.

REX's Q4 '22 net sales and revenue were $200.2 million, compared with $212.0 million in Q4 '21. The year-over-year net sales and revenue decrease primarily reflects a decrease in the quantities sold of ethanol, dried distillers grains and modified distillers grains. Q4 '22 gross profit for the Company's continuing operations was $14.9 million, compared with $38.8 million in Q4 '21 reflecting increases in corn and natural gas prices. This led to Q4 '22 income before income taxes and non-controlling interests of $13.3 million, compared with $36.6 million in the comparable year ago period.

Net income attributable to REX shareholders from continuing operations in Q4 '22 was $8.2 million, compared to $21.3 million in Q4 '21. Q4 '22 basic and diluted net income per share attributable to REX common shareholders from continuing operations was $0.47, compared to $1.19 per share in Q4 '21. Per share results for Q4 '22 and Q4 '21 are based on 17,416,000 and 17,818,000 diluted weighted average shares outstanding, respectively, reflecting the Company's 3-for-1 common stock split effected August 5, 2022.

REX American Resources' Chief Executive Officer, Zafar Rizvi, commented, "In the fourth quarter, we saw a continuation of the difficult operating environment we faced throughout much of fiscal 2022, including year-over-year price increases in corn and natural gas of 22% and 12%, respectively, as well as weather-related disruptions. Given these challenges, we are pleased with our performance in the fourth quarter and full year, with earnings per share of $0.47 and $1.57, respectively. Our results demonstrate the resiliency of our operating model, our operational efficiency, and the effectiveness of our plant operations teams.

"We exited fiscal 2022 with a robust liquidity position, with approximately $281 million in cash and short-term investments and no debt. Thanks to our healthy financial foundation, we are well positioned to continue to strategically invest in the efficiency and capacity of our plants while pursuing and progressing against our carbon capture and sequestration initiatives.

"Looking ahead, we are excited by the many opportunities in front of us and remain confident in the value proposition that ethanol brings to consumers and the environment. We are also encouraged by the potentially compelling financial benefits of our carbon capture and sequestration initiatives on the back of the recently enacted Inflation Reduction Act and believe our efforts will yield significant financial benefits for our employees, partners and shareholders."

Balance Sheet

As of January 31, 2023, REX had cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of $280.9 million, $42.1 million of which was at the parent company, and $238.8 million of which was at its consolidated production facilities. This compares with cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments at January 31, 2022, of $255.7 million, $42.9 million of which was at the parent company, and $212.8 million of which was at its consolidated ethanol production facilities.

The following table summarizes select data related to REX's

consolidated alternative energy interests:

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended January 31, January 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Average selling price per gallon of ethanol $ 2.31 $ 2.36 $ 2.44 $ 2.21 Average selling price per ton of dried distillers grains $ 234.39 $ 192.20 $ 232.98 $ 197.86 Average selling price per pound of non-food grade corn oil $ 0.75 $ 0.60 $ 0.71 $ 0.50 Average selling price per ton of modified distillers grains $ 139.84 $ 89.99 $ 123.66 $ 85.19 Average cost per bushel of grain $ 7.10 $ 5.83 $ 7.24 $ 5.99 Average cost of natural gas (per MmBtu) $ 6.57 $ 5.85 $ 6.66 $ 4.27

About REX American Resources Corporation

REX American Resources has interests in six ethanol production facilities, which in aggregate shipped approximately 691 million gallons of ethanol over the twelve-month period ended January 31, 2023. REX's effective ownership of the trailing twelve-month gallons shipped (for the twelve months ended January 31, 2023) by the ethanol production facilities in which it has ownership interests was approximately 271 million gallons. Further information about REX is available at www.rexamerican.com.

This news announcement contains or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements can be identified by use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "anticipate" or "continue" or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned that there are risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those referred to in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include the risk factors set forth from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and include among other things: the effect of pandemics such as COVID-19 on the Company's business operations, including impacts on supplies, demand, personnel and other factors, the impact of legislative and regulatory changes, the price volatility and availability of corn, distillers grains, ethanol, non-food grade corn oil, commodity market risk, gasoline and natural gas, ethanol plants operating efficiently and according to forecasts and projections, logistical interruptions, changes in the international, national or regional economies, the impact of inflation, the ability to attract employees, weather, results of income tax audits, changes in income tax laws or regulations, the impact of U.S. foreign trade policy, changes in foreign currency exchange rates and the effects of terrorism or acts of war. The Company does not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

REX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts) Unaudited Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended January 31, January 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales and revenue $ 200,167 $ 212,016 $ 855,000 $ 774,802 Cost of sales 185,268 173,239 800,269 677,242 Gross profit 14,899 38,777 54,731 97,560 Selling, general and administrative expenses (6,719 ) (6,032 ) (28,956 ) (28,476 ) Equity in income of unconsolidated ethanol affiliates 2,535 3,861 8,745 6,624 Interest and other income, net 2,621 13 12,959 130 Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interests 13,336 36,619 47,479 75,838 Provision for income taxes (2,168 ) (10,702 ) (9,542 ) (19,031 ) Net income from continuing operations 11,168 25,917 37,937 56,807 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (continuing operations) (3,007 ) (4,650 ) (10,240 ) (9,235 ) Net income attributable to REX common shareholders (continuing operations) 8,161 21,267 27,697 47,572 Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax - 132 - 4,395 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (discontinued operations) - 27 - 397 Net income attributable to REX common shareholders (discontinued operations) - 159 - 4,792 Net income attributable to REX common shareholders $ 8,161 $ 21,426 $ 27,697 $ 52,364 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 17,416 17,818 17,638 17,946 Basic and diluted net income per share from continuing operations attributable to REX common shareholders $ 0.47 $ 1.19 $ 1.57 $ 2.65 Basic and diluted net income per share from discontinued operations attributable to REX common shareholders - 0.01 - 0.27 Basic and diluted net income per share attributable to REX common shareholders $ 0.47 $ 1.20 $ 1.57 $ 2.92

REX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) Unaudited January 31, January 31, ASSETS: 2023 2022 CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 69,612 $ 229,846 Short-term investments 211,331 25,877 Restricted cash 1,735 2,222 Accounts receivable 25,162 25,821 Inventory 48,744 42,225 Refundable income taxes 2,962 6,677 Prepaid expenses and other 13,098 12,499 Total current assets 372,644 345,167 Property and equipment, net 135,497 137,554 Operating lease right-of-use assets 15,214 11,221 Deferred taxes and other assets 23,179 25,853 Equity method investment 33,045 30,566 TOTAL ASSETS $ 579,579 $ 550,361 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY: CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable - trade $ 34,091 $ 32,266 Current operating lease liabilities 5,180 4,600 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 15,328 13,617 Total current liabilities 54,599 50,483 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Deferred taxes 1,097 3,132 Long-term operating lease liabilities 9,855 6,390 Other long-term liabilities 3,034 2,794 Total long-term liabilities 13,986 12,316 EQUITY: REX shareholders' equity: Common stock 299 299 Paid-in capital 578 - Retained earnings 640,826 611,607 Treasury stock (193,721 ) (181,114 ) Total REX shareholders' equity 447,982 430,792 Noncontrolling interests 63,012 56,770 Total equity 510,994 487,562 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 579,579 $ 550,361

REX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Unaudited Twelve Months Ended January 31, 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income including noncontrolling interests $ 37,937 $ 61,202 Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax - 4,395 Net income from continuing operations 37,937 56,807 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 17,976 18,031 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 5,328 5,560 Income from equity method investments (8,745 ) (6,624 ) Dividends received from equity method investments 6,266 5,514 Interest income from investments (2,839 ) (43 ) Deferred income taxes 915 12,730 Stock based compensation expense 1,930 1,753 (Gain) loss on sale of property and equipment - net (102 ) 30 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 659 (6,108 ) Inventories (6,519 ) (4,799 ) Income taxes refundable 3,715 (1,103 ) Other assets (452 ) 199 Accounts payable - trade 1,478 16,005 Other liabilities (2,752 ) 475 Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations 54,795 98,427 Net cash used in operating activities from discontinued operations - (6,716 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 54,795 91,711 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital Expenditures (15,578 ) (5,126 ) Purchase of short-term investments (399,350 ) (88,949 ) Sale of short-term investments 216,735 99,309 Deposits (319 ) - Other 5 60 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (198,507 ) 5,294 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Treasury stock acquired (13,012 ) (6,627 ) Payments to noncontrolling interests holders (3,997 ) (4,772 ) Net cash used in financing activities from continuing operations (17,009 ) (11,399 ) Net cash provided by financing activities from discontinued operations - 304 Net cash used in financing activities (17,009 ) (11,095 ) NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH (160,721 ) 85,910 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH - Beginning of year 232,068 146,158 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH - End of year $ 71,347 $ 232,068 Non-cash financing activities - Stock awards accrued $ 965 $ 1,580 Non-cash financing activities - Stock awards issued $ 1,539 $ 100 Non-cash investing activities - Accrued capital expenditures $ 425 $ 78 Right-of-use assets acquired and liabilities incurred upon lease execution $ 9,321 $ 4,103

