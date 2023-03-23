ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTH) ("Priority" or the "Company"), the platform for unified commerce that delivers integrated payments and banking services at scale, today announced its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results including strong quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year diversified revenue growth.

Highlights of Consolidated Results

Fourth Quarter 2022, Compared with Fourth Quarter 2021

Financial highlights of the fourth quarter of 2022 compared with the fourth quarter of 2021, are as follows:

Revenue of $177.6 million increased 23.3% from $144.0 million.

Adjusted gross profit (a non-GAAP measure 1 ) of $61.0 million increased 25.3% from $48.7 million.

) of $61.0 million increased 25.3% from $48.7 million. Adjusted gross profit margin (a non-GAAP measure 1 ) of 34.3% increased 50 basis points from 33.8%.

) of 34.3% increased 50 basis points from 33.8%. Operating income of $18.2 million increased 41.1% from $12.9 million.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure1) of $39.8 million increased 21.0% from $32.9 million

Full Year 2022, Compared with Full Year 2021

Financial highlights of the full year 2022 compared with the full year 2021, are as follows:

Revenue of $663.6 million increased 28.9% from $514.9 million.

Adjusted gross profit (a non-GAAP measure 1 ) of $226.9 million increased 46.4% from $155.0 million.

) of $226.9 million increased 46.4% from $155.0 million. Adjusted gross profit margin (a non-GAAP measure 1 ) of 34.2% increased 410 basis points from 30.1%.

) of 34.2% increased 410 basis points from 30.1%. Operating income of $56.2 million increased 69.8% from $33.1 million.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure1) of $140.3 million increased 45.7% from $96.3 million.

1 See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the reconciliations of Adjusted Gross Profit (non-GAAP),Adjusted Gross Profit Margin (non-GAAP), and Adjusted EBITDA, to their most comparable GAAP measures provided below for additional information.

"Our outstanding fourth quarter and full year results reflect the strength of our market-leading unified commerce platform. Our business has been purpose-built to perform despite challenging economic environments like we have today. The results demonstrate that we are executing," said Tom Priore, Chairman & CEO of Priority. "Looking ahead, we will remain focused on our mission to deliver payments and banking as a service solutions for our SMB, B2B and Enterprise payments partners and driving long term value for our shareholders."

Full Year 2023 Financial Guidance

Priority's outlook remains strong, which is reflected in our full year 2023 guidance:

Revenue forecasted to range between $740 million to $755 million, a growth rate of 12% to 14%.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) is forecasted to range between $160 million to $165 million, a growth rate of 14% to 18%.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This communication includes certain non-GAAP financial measures that we regularly review to evaluate our business and trends, measure our performance, prepare financial projections, allocate resources, and make strategic decisions. We believe these non-GAAP measures help to illustrate the underlying financial and business trends relating to our results of operations and comparability between current and prior periods. We also use these non-GAAP measures to establish and monitor operational goals. However, these non-GAAP measures are not superior to or a substitute for prominent measurements calculated in accordance with GAAP. Rather, the non-GAAP measures are meant to be a complement to understanding measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin

The Company's adjusted gross profit metric represents revenues less cost of revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization). Adjusted gross profit margin is adjusted gross profit divided by revenues. We review these non-GAAP measures to evaluate our underlying profit trends. The reconciliation of adjusted gross profit to its most comparable GAAP measure is provided below:

(in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues $ 177,555 $ 144,048 $ 663,641 $ 514,901 Cost of revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization) (116,566 ) (95,358 ) (436,753 ) (359,885 ) Adjusted gross profit 60,989 48,690 226,888 155,016 Adjusted gross profit margin 34.3 % 33.8 % 34.2 % 30.1 % Depreciation and amortization of revenue generating assets (2,762 ) (2,401 ) (10,355 ) (6,940 ) Gross profit 58,227 46,289 216,533 148,076 Gross profit margin 32.8 % 32.1 % 32.6 % 28.8 %

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are performance measures. EBITDA is earnings before interest, income tax, and depreciation and amortization expenses ("EBITDA"). Adjusted EBITDA begins with EBITDA but further excludes certain non-cash costs, such as stock-based compensation and the write-off of the carrying value of investments or other assets, as well as debt extinguishment and modification expenses and other expenses and income items considered non-recurring, such as acquisition integration expenses, certain professional fees, and litigation settlements. We review the non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA measure to evaluate our business and trends, measure our performance, prepare financial projections, allocate resources, and make strategic decisions.

The reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to its most comparable GAAP measure is provided below:

(in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net (loss) income $ (1,312 ) $ 14,094 $ (2,150 ) $ 1,389 Interest expense 16,272 11,877 53,554 36,485 Income tax expense (benefit) 3,517 (5,307 ) 5,350 (5,258 ) Depreciation and amortization 18,006 17,574 70,681 49,697 EBITDA 36,483 38,238 127,435 82,313 Debt extinguishment and modification - - - 8,322 Gain on sale of business and investment - (7,643 ) - (7,643 ) Selling, general and administrative (non-recurring) 1,112 1,403 5,395 10,089 Non-cash stock-based compensation 2,024 864 6,228 3,213 Change in the fair value of contingent consideration 172 - 1,244 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 39,791 $ 32,862 $ 140,302 $ 96,294

Further detail of certain of these adjustments, and where these items are recorded in our consolidated statements of operations, is provided below:

(in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Selling, general and administrative expenses (non-recurring): Certain legal fees $ 340 $ 170 $ 916 $ 7,291 Professional, accounting and consulting fees 641 - 1,300 - Other expenses 131 1,233 3,179 2,798 $ 1,112 $ 1,403 $ 5,395 $ 10,089

Priority does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP financial measures because it could not do so without unreasonable effort due to the unavailability of the information needed to calculate reconciling items and due to the variability, complexity and limited visibility of the adjusting items that would be excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures in future periods. When planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods, the Company does so primarily on a non-GAAP basis without preparing a GAAP analysis as that would require estimates for various cash and non-cash reconciling items that would be difficult to predict with reasonable accuracy. For example, stock-based compensation expense would be difficult to estimate because it depends on the Company's future hiring and retention needs, as well as the future fair market value of the Company's common stock, all of which are difficult to predict and subject to constant change. As a result, the Company does not believe that a GAAP reconciliation would provide meaningful supplemental information about the Company's outlook.

About Priority Technology Holdings, Inc.

Priority is a payments technology company that leverages a purpose-built platform to enable clients to collect, store and send money, operating at scale. Priority helps its customers take and make payments while managing business and consumer operating accounts to monetize payment networks. Priority's tailored, agile technology powers high-value payments products bolstered by industry-leading personalized support, and delivers value to its partners by leveraging its payments and embedded finance technology to deliver solutions that power modern commerce. The Company's approach is simple - Priority handles the complexities of payments and embedded finance to free its partners to focus on their core business objectives. Priority's solutions are offered via API or proprietary applications with nationwide money transmission licenses, providing end-to-end operational support including automated risk management and underwriting, full compliance and industry leading customer service. Additional information can be found at www.prioritycommerce.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, products and services, and other statements identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "plans," "future," "intends," "could," "estimate," "predict," "projects," "targeting," "potential" or "contingent," "guidance," "outlook" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our 2023 outlook and statements regarding our market and growth opportunities. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, expressed, or implied by such forward-looking statements. Our actual results could differ materially, and potentially adversely, from those discussed or implied herein.

We caution that it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and it is impossible for us to anticipate all factors that could affect our actual results. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. You should evaluate all forward-looking statements made in this press release in the context of the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our SEC filings, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 23, 2023. These filings are available online at www.sec.gov or www.prioritycommerce.com.

We caution you that the important factors referenced above may not contain all of the factors that are important to you. In addition, we cannot assure you that we will realize the results or developments we expect or anticipate or, even if substantially realized, that they will result in the consequences we anticipate or affect us or our operations in the way we expect. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a predictor of future performance. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. If we do update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues $ 177,555 $ 144,048 $ 663,641 $ 514,901 Operating expenses Cost of revenue (excludes depreciation and amortization) 116,566 95,358 436,753 359,885 Salary and employee benefits 16,846 12,010 65,077 43,818 Depreciation and amortization 18,006 17,574 70,681 49,697 Selling, general and administrative 7,938 6,195 34,965 28,408 Total operating expenses 159,356 131,137 607,476 481,808 Operating income 18,199 12,911 56,165 33,093 Other (expense) income Interest expense (16,272 ) (11,877 ) (53,554 ) (36,485 ) Debt extinguishment and modification costs - - - (8,322 ) Gain on sale of business and investment - 7,643 - 7,643 Other income, net 278 110 589 202 Total other expense, net (15,994 ) (4,124 ) (52,965 ) (36,962 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 2,205 8,787 3,200 (3,869 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 3,517 (5,307 ) 5,350 (5,258 ) Net (loss) income (1,312 ) 14,094 (2,150 ) 1,389 Less: Dividends and accretion attributable to redeemable senior preferred stockholders (10,465 ) (8,285 ) (36,880 ) (18,009 ) Less: Non-controlling interest preferred unit redemptions - 2,756 - (8,021 ) Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders $ (11,777 ) $ 8,565 $ (39,030 ) $ (24,641 ) (Loss) earnings per common share: Basic $ (0.15 ) $ 0.11 $ (0.50 ) $ (0.34 ) Diluted $ (0.15 ) $ 0.11 $ (0.50 ) $ (0.34 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 77,984 78,467 78,233 71,902 Diluted 77,984 79,013 78,233 71,902

'

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,454 $ 20,300 Restricted cash 10,582 28,859 Accounts receivable, net of allowances 78,113 58,423 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,832 15,807 Current portion of notes receivable 1,471 272 Settlement assets and customer/subscriber account balances 532,018 479,471 Total current assets 652,470 603,132 Notes receivable, less current portion 3,191 105 Property, equipment and software, net 34,687 25,233 Goodwill 369,337 365,740 Intangible assets, net 288,794 340,211 Deferred income taxes, net 16,447 8,265 Other noncurrent assets 8,437 9,256 Total assets $ 1,373,363 $ 1,351,942 Liabilities, Redeemable Senior Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 51,864 $ 42,523 Accrued residual commissions 35,979 29,532 Customer deposits and advance payments 2,618 5,021 Current portion of long-term debt 6,200 6,200 Settlement and customer/subscriber account obligations 533,340 500,291 Total current liabilities 630,001 583,567 Long-term debt, net of current portion, discounts and debt issuance costs 598,926 604,105 Other noncurrent liabilities 11,643 18,349 Total noncurrent liabilities 610,569 622,454 Total liabilities 1,240,570 1,206,021 Redeemable senior preferred stock 235,579 210,158 Stockholders' deficit: Preferred stock - - Common stock 76 77 Additional paid-in capital 9,650 39,835 Treasury stock, at cost (11,559 ) (4,091 ) Accumulated deficit (102,208 ) (100,058 ) Total stockholders' deficit attributable to stockholders of PRTH (104,041 ) (64,237 ) Non-controlling interest 1,255 - Total stockholders' deficit (102,786 ) (64,237 ) Total liabilities, redeemable senior preferred stock and stockholders' deficit $ 1,373,363 $ 1,351,942

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (2,150 ) $ 1,389 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Gain and transaction costs recognized on sale of business and investment - (7,643 ) Depreciation and amortization of assets 70,681 49,697 Stock-based compensation 6,228 3,213 Amortization of debt issuance costs and discounts 3,521 2,305 Write-off of deferred loan costs and discount - 2,580 Deferred income tax (8,183 ) (2,559 ) Change in contingent consideration 2,059 - PIK interest (paid) - (23,715 ) Other non-cash items, net 74 462 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (19,580 ) (16,694 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (160 ) (1,597 ) Income taxes (receivable) payable 6,260 (5,107 ) Notes receivable 377 333 Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities 19,794 7,018 Customer deposits and advance payments (2,403 ) 2,138 Other assets and liabilities, net (6,000 ) (2,443 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 70,518 9,377 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (4,976 ) (407,129 ) Proceeds from sale of business and investment - 15,278 Additions to property, equipment and software (18,882 ) (9,719 ) Notes receivable loan funding (4,662 ) - Acquisitions of assets and other investing activities (7,983 ) (49,463 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (36,503 ) (451,033 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of issue discount - 607,318 Debt issuance and modification costs paid - (9,073 ) Repayments of long-term debt (6,200 ) (361,425 ) Borrowings under revolving credit facility 29,500 30,000 Repayments of borrowings under revolving credit facility (32,000 ) (15,000 ) Proceeds from the issuance of redeemable senior preferred stock, net of discount - 219,062 Redeemable senior preferred stock issuance fees and costs - (8,098 ) Repurchases of Common Stock and shares withheld for taxes (7,468 ) (1,703 ) Dividends paid to redeemable senior preferred stockholders (11,459 ) (7,460 ) Profit distributions to redeemable NCIs of subsidiaries - (815 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options - 1,196 Settlement and customer/subscriber accounts obligations, net 43,143 417,627 Payment of contingent consideration (7,014 ) - Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities 8,502 871,629 Net change in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash: Net increase in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash 42,517 429,973 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 518,093 88,120 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash equivalents at end of period $ 560,610 $ 518,093 Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash: Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,454 $ 20,300 Restricted cash 10,582 28,859 Cash and cash equivalents included in settlement assets and customer/subscriber account balances 531,574 468,934 Total cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 560,610 $ 518,093

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. Unaudited Reportable Segments' Results (in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 SMB Payments: Revenue $ 149,880 $ 121,482 $ 562,237 $ 475,630 Operating expenses 134,942 110,978 507,371 422,746 Operating income $ 14,938 $ 10,504 $ 54,866 $ 52,884 Operating margin 10.0 % 8.6 % 9.8 % 11.1 % Depreciation and amortization $ 11,081 $ 11,014 $ 43,925 $ 41,144 Key indicators: Merchant bankcard processing dollar value $ 14,862,635 $ 13,847,825 $ 59,440,491 $ 53,411,622 Merchant bankcard transaction volume 160,492 147,138 636,576 578,102 B2B Payments: Revenue $ 2,802 $ 5,416 $ 18,890 $ 17,138 Operating expenses 3,883 4,865 18,682 17,003 Operating income (loss) $ (1,081 ) $ 551 $ 208 $ 135 Operating margin (38.6 )% 10.2 % 1.1 % 0.8 % Depreciation and amortization $ 303 $ 74 $ 744 $ 294 Key indicators: Merchant bankcard processing dollar value $ 146,595 $ 97,447 $ 526,812 $ 323,502 Merchant bankcard transaction volume 65 77 304 220 Enterprise Payments: Revenue $ 24,873 $ 17,150 $ 82,514 $ 22,133 Operating expenses 13,440 11,952 51,577 15,370 Operating income $ 11,433 $ 5,198 $ 30,937 $ 6,763 Operating margin 46.0 % 30.3 % 37.5 % 30.6 % Depreciation and amortization $ 6,293 $ 6,219 $ 24,892 $ 7,158 Key indicators: Merchant bankcard processing dollar value $ 571,485 $ 13,573 $ 1,760,518 $ 52,376 Merchant bankcard transaction volume 756 144 2,779 549 Average billed clients 424,601 341,339 380,233 345,828 Operating income of reportable segments $ 25,290 $ 16,253 $ 86,011 $ 59,782 Less: Corporate expense (7,091 ) (3,342 ) (29,846 ) (26,689 ) Consolidated operating income $ 18,199 $ 12,911 $ 56,165 $ 33,093 Corporate depreciation and amortization $ 329 $ 267 $ 1,120 $ 1,101 Key indicators: Merchant bankcard processing dollar value $ 15,580,715 $ 13,958,845 $ 61,727,821 $ 53,787,500 Merchant bankcard transaction volume 161,313 147,359 639,659 578,871 Average number of billed clients 424,601 341,339 380,233 345,828

