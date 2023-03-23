Vizit.co Disrupts $329.8B Residential Development Industry

New Marketing Platform Generates 3D Tours for Future Built Property

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2023 / Vizit.co , a new architectural visualization company, today launched a SaaS platform that will change the way real estate is sold by instantly transforming floor plans into photorealistic virtual tours, commonly called "digital twins" in the industry.

The platform helps real estate developers presell inventory in early stages of development, which is necessary for meeting construction financing prerequisites. Often a 50% sales requirement is the trigger to breaking ground.

Vizit.co solves an acute problem in residential real estate development, a $329.8B per annum industry, which regularly sees financing delays and construction setbacks due to sales requirements by lenders and mortgage providers.

"Most people don't understand how to read a two-dimensional floor plan, leading real estate professionals to spend hours trying to explain layouts and floor plans," said Ron Cohen, CEO, Vizit.co. "Yet buyers are unwilling to commit. Vizit.co changes this by instantly bringing those floor plans to life."

Historically, real estate developers and realtors have turned to rendering studios to solve this problem. While good, working with studios is expensive and time-consuming. Vizit.co's cutting-edge technology uses 3D automation to reduce human involvement in the rendering process, enabling them to deliver faster with more competitive pricing.

Vizit.co takes existing floor plans, analyzes them, and creates a 3D model that looks exactly like a real-world, physical space, outfitted with one of dozens of interior design options. Vizit.co then generates a 3D virtual tour that buyers can experience through their browser on desktop and mobile.

Additionally, Vizit.co gives realtors, brokers, and developers a complete sales toolkit, including the ability to:

create custom tracking links and get alerts when a buyer enters a tour;

identify the most engaged prospects with detailed virtual visit data; and

share 3D tours via link or embed on any website, with no download required.

While the company is making its platform generally available today, it is already trusted by leading companies such as Euerzuhause (Germany), Edge Group (New York), Ashdar (Israel), and others.

Irina Schwentner, co-founder of Euerzuhause, said: "The virtual environment obviously sparks enough joy and curiosity for customers to spend an average of four minutes in it. Some customers used the tours repeatedly. We consider virtual tours an attractive B2C feature and conclude that they can be a valuable driver for customer retention."

ABOUT VIZIT

Vizit is an architectural visualization SaaS platform that turns floor plans into photorealistic virtual tours. Through 3D automation technology that reduces human involvement, Vizit.co allows real estate professionals to upload floor plans of future built properties and instantly create a 3D tour. This leads to more sales, reduces the sales cycle, and creates happier customers. Leave the floor plans on the floors, vizit the future at Vizit.co .

