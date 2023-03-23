ACCESSWIRE Joins NCPRSA to Host Lunch and Learn About Communication Strategy Planning

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2023 / ACCESSWIRE , a newswire service standout that provides regional, national and global news to thousands of clients worldwide, is hosting the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) North Carolina Chapter's March Lunch and Learn.

This event will take place on Wednesday, March 29 from 12 - 1 p.m. in the Sky Lounge at 1 Glenwood Avenue, Suite 1001 Raleigh, NC 27603.

During their "Planning your 2023 Communications Strategy" presentation, Issuer Direct's Founder and Chief Executive Officer Brian Balbirnie along with Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Jennifer Hammers will share their insights and knowledge on emerging trends and techniques to innovate future PR planning.

"As a platinum sponsor of the North Carolina PRSA chapter, we're excited to share our research and inspire those in attendance to make the most of their communications strategies in 2023 and beyond," said Balbirnie.

ACCESSWIRE offers industry-leading press release distribution services and online newsrooms to ensure its customers' most important moments are reaching the right audiences.

Attendees will receive a catered lunch during the event. Space is limited, click here to save your seat while spots are available.

About ACCESSWIRE / Issuer Direct Corporation

Issuer Direct is a leading communications company, providing solutions for both Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals for over 16 years. Our comprehensive solutions are used by thousands of customers from emerging startups to multi-billion-dollar global brands, ensuring their most important moments are reaching the right audiences, via our industry-leading newswire, IR website solutions, events technology, and compliance solutions. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com .

