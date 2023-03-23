Squamish, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2023) - ToqueAI is thrilled to announce the beta launch of its AI content creation platform for Canadian businesses and marketing professionals. With the surge of generative AI and Artificial Intelligence technologies and APIs, ToqueAI's writing assistant offers an innovative way for Canadian businesses to streamline their content creation process and generate high-quality and impactful content faster and more efficiently.

According to recent studies, businesses spend an average of 30 hours per week on content creation and up to 60% struggle with consistently creating content. With ToqueAI's AI-powered writing assistant platform, businesses can save up to 80% of their time on content creation, allowing them to focus on other important tasks. This results in a potential cost savings of up to $5,000 per month for businesses.

In addition to saving time, businesses that use AI-powered writing assistant platforms like ToqueAI can see an increase in revenue. According to a study by Accenture, AI can help increase business revenue by up to 38% by 2022.

The beta test is now available to a limited number of Canadian marketing agencies, content creators, SEO specialists, copywriters, communication firms, PR agencies, and other marketing professionals. ToqueAI's automated content creation software is specifically designed to cater to the Canadian market and offers SEO content generation capabilities and marketing prompts that are unparalleled in the industry.

Lior Ishai, the founder of ToqueAI and a marketing technologist with over 17 years of experience, expressed his excitement about the beta launch, stating: "We believe that AI has the potential to enhance efficiency and better our lives by freeing up time for more important tasks. With ToqueAI, Canadian businesses can streamline their content creation process and generate high-quality and impactful content that resonates with their audience."

Marketing professionals and agencies who are looking to offer Canadian businesses the latest in AI-powered marketing technology can apply to participate in the beta testing program by visiting www.toque.ai/join.

About ToqueAI:

ToqueAI is a Canadian AI-powered writing assistant platform designed to assist businesses in creating engaging and meaningful content faster. ToqueAI helps users generate high-quality content that brings their brand to life.

