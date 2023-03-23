

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following the sell-off seen late in the previous session, stocks may move back to the upside in early trading on Thursday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures up by 0.4 percent.



The upward momentum on Wall Street comes as traders continue to react to yesterday's monetary policy announcement by the Federal Reserve.



While some traders were initially disappointed the Fed decided to continue raising rates despite recent banking industry turmoil, indications the central bank is nearing the end of its tightening cycle may generate some buying interest.



The latest projections suggest the Fed plans just one more quarter-point rate hike this year, with CME Group's FedWatch Tool currently showing a roughly 50-50 chance of another rate increase in May.



Even if the Fed raises rates again at its next meeting, traders may take some comfort in knowing officials feel a range of 5.0 to 5.25 percent will be the so-called 'terminal rate.'



In U.S. economic news, a report released by the Labor Department unexpectedly showed a slight decrease by first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended March 18th.



The Labor Department said initial jobless claims slipped to 191,000, a decrease of 1,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 192,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 201,000.



The report said the less volatile four-week moving average also edged down to 196,250, a decrease of 250 from the previous week's unrevised average of 196,500.



Shortly after the start of trading, the Commerce Department is scheduled to release its report on new home sales in the month of February. New home sales are expected to pull back to an annual rate of 645,000 in February after surging to a rate of 670,000 in January.



Stocks showed a lack of direction throughout much of the session on Friday before coming under pressure in the final hour of trading. The major averages all moved sharply lower, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq pulling back after reaching its best intraday level in over a month.



The major averages finished the session at their worst levels of the day. The Dow plunged 530.49 points or 1.6 percent to 32,030.11, the Nasdaq tumbled 190.15 points or 1.6 percent to 11,669.96 and the S&P 500 dove 65.90 points or 1.7 percent to 3,936.97.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index edged down by 0.2 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index climbed by 0.6 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has slid by 0.8 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index are both down by 0.3 percent.



In commodities trading, crude oil futures are slipping $0.29 to $70.61 a barrel after jumping $1.23 to $70.90 a barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, after rising $8.50 to $1,949.60 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are surging $29.50 to $1,979.10 an ounce.



On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 131.57 yen versus the 131.44 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Wednesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.0868 compared to yesterday's $1.0856.



