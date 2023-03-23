Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2023) - Boardsi, a leading executive search and advisory firm, is proud to announce its sponsorship of professional golfer Michael Thompson, a talented player on the PGA Tour. This partnership underscores Boardsi's commitment to supporting excellence, determination, and ambition in both the business and sports worlds.

Michael Thompson has consistently demonstrated his skill and passion on the golf course, earning multiple titles throughout his career, including the 2020 3M Open and 2013 Honda Classic. Thompson's dedication to his craft mirrors Boardsi's unwavering commitment to connecting companies with top-tier executive talent and providing strategic business advice to help organizations thrive.

Martin Rowinski, CEO of Boardsi, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to sponsor Michael Thompson, a golfer who embodies the values of hard work, persistence, and strategic thinking that we at Boardsi hold dear. We believe that our support will contribute to his continued success on the PGA Tour and help him reach new heights in his career."

In addition to wearing the Boardsi logo on his apparel during PGA Tour events, Thompson will participate in exclusive Boardsi events and activities to further strengthen the relationship between the two parties. This collaboration will provide Boardsi with increased visibility in the sports world while also offering Thompson the resources and support he needs to continue excelling on the golf course.

About Boardsi:

Boardsi is a leading executive search and advisory firm that specializes in connecting companies with top executive talent to fill board positions, advisory roles, and C-level positions. Leveraging its extensive network and industry expertise, Boardsi assists organizations in various sectors, including technology, finance, healthcare, and more, to achieve their strategic goals and drive growth. For more information, please visit www.boardsi.com.

For further inquiries, please contact:

Lisa Williams

Director of Public Relations

Boardsi

Phone: (916) 674-0663

Email: pr@boardsi.com

Website: www.boardsi.com

