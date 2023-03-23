AM Best will participate in two panel discussions at the annual IFRS 17 Conference hosted by InsuranceERM, to be held on 29 March 2023 at Grocers' Hall in London.

Tony Silverman, director, credit rating criteria, research and analytics, AM Best, will moderate a panel discussion at 9:45 a.m. (BST), titled, "What Does Performance Management Under IFRS 17 Look Like? Developing A New Framework for Business Steering." The panel will focus on what changes the IFRS 17-era will bring to the insurance industry. Topics include the challenges companies face in understanding how market movements impact IFRS 17 numbers; how insurers are approaching key performance indicators (KPI); and to what extent companies already are using IFRS 17 metrics to measure performance internally and to make decisions.

Shortly thereafter, Silverman will join a panel to discuss initial responses to insurers' IFRS 17 disclosures. The panel, "Stakeholder Insight: Feedback Following the First Wave of External Communications," will explore what are analysts looking for from IFRS 17-related disclosure exercises, and whether expectations have been met. How credit rating agencies have updated systems in preparation for IFRS 17 also will be discussed. The panel is scheduled for 11:20 a.m. (BST).

Silverman has been with AM Best since 2013, and is responsible for the generation, maintenance and implementation of industry-leading and globally consistent credit rating criteria. He also has authored numerous commentaries related to IFRS 17, in addition to other insurance industry-wide issues.

For more information about the InsuranceERM event, or to register, please go to the official event page.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright 2023 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230323005475/en/

Contacts:

Christopher Sharkey

Associate Director, Public Relations

+1 908 439 2200, ext. 5159

christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Al Slavin

Senior Public Relations Specialist

+1 908 439 2200, ext. 5098

al.slavin@ambest.com