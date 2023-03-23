Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2023) - Fandifi Technology Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTCQB: FDMSF) (FSE: TQ4) ("Fandifi" or the "Company"). Fandifi is excited to announce the relaunch of its innovative fan engagement platform with new features, an improved user interface, and exciting monetization opportunities for all content creators: Sports, Esports and all general interest creators. With this update, Fandifi (www.play.fandifi.com) has taken its platform to the next level, allowing creators to engage more efficiently with their audience through a unique intelligent predictive technology while highlighting relevant brand and sponsor activations.

The new Fandifi platform is designed to cater to the needs of content creators and offer them innovative ways to engage with their audience. The enhanced user interface is easy to navigate for fans and creators alike and includes a range of new features, including analytics and insights, prediction challenges, sponsor activations, and customized branding options.

"One of the most significant changes that the Company has undertaken is the shift to a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) business model. Content creators can now engage with their fans in an entirely unique and innovative way while simultaneously generating new monetization opportunities. Fandifi listened to the feedback of our creator community and is thrilled to update our platform with their needs in mind," states David Vinokurov, Fandifi CEO and President. "Our mission is to offer creators the tools they need to engage with their audience more efficiently and monetize their content more effectively. We're confident that our new platform will provide them with the support and resources they need to succeed."

About Fandifi Technology Corp.

Fandifi is a crowd based and system generated prediction fan engagement platform. The Fandifi platform runs on associated neural networks tailor-made for content creators to increase gamification of their content and enable fan engagement within their communities regardless of the form of distribution. Whether Esports, Sports or any type of broadcast or streamed content, Fandifi is revolutionizing the way fans interact with their favourite content. With its innovative features and monetization opportunities, Fandifi is poised to become the go-to platform for content creators looking to engage with their audience and sponsors.

