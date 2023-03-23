For two consecutive years, RSQUARE has been selected by both FT and Statista as an 'Asia Pacific High Growth Company'.

RSQUARE achieved a growth of more than four times in just four years, from 2018 to 2022.

Anticipating "solid growth even in a recession, RSQUARE plans to develop new businesses such as investment advisory and data analytics, building upon a strong foundation of existing business."

SEOUL, South Korea, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RSQUARE, led by CEO John Woo Lee, is a commercial real estate data firm that has recently gained recognition for its exceptional expansion in the Asia Pacific area. The company has earned the esteemed title of "Asia Pacific High Growth Company" for two years in a row from both Global Media Financial Times (FT) and international market research firm Statista.

On the 15th (local time), FT and Statista revealed their list of the top 500 fastest-growing companies in the Asia-Pacific region from 2018 to 2021. According to the report, RSQUARE saw a remarkable sales growth rate of 143.1%, increasing from $34.5 million in 2018 to $85 million in 2021.

RSQUARE has demonstrated incredible growth over the past four years. In the previous year alone, the company achieved sales totaling 185 billion won (roughly $141.44 million). This signifies a substantial increase of 362.7% in dollar terms compared to 2018. In a span of just four years, RSQUARE's sales have more than quadrupled.

Amidst a tumultuous corporate management environment marked by high interest rates, a sluggish economy, and a downturn in the investment market, RSQUARE has managed to stay afloat and continued to grow by fortifying its existing and new businesses. Notably, RSQUARE's contribution to new business ventures such as investment advisory, providing consultation on the sale and purchase of both large and small-to-medium-sized assets, and data analytics that leverages data from 300,000 domestic and international business and commercial buildings to provide valuable insights, has been instrumental to its growing success.

Additionally, we are in the process of developing a solution that offers a visual representation of commercial real estate market information. Our solution will provide comprehensive information on building specifications, supply, leases, sales, transaction cases, regional trends, tenant status, vacancy rates, and cap rates (return on investment) based on data directly surveyed from business and commercial facilities such as offices and logistics centers. In the future, we plan to expand our asset coverage to include retail and knowledge industry centers as well.

This year marks the fifth edition of the 'Asia Pacific High Growth Companies' event, jointly hosted by FT and Statista. The survey was conducted on companies with sales of $100,000 or more in 2018 and $1 million or more in 2021.

When categorized by country, Japan had the highest number of companies with 136, followed by South Korea (78), Singapore (75), and India (73). According to FT, 26.4% of Asia Pacific's high-growth companies belong to the IT and software sector, while 8% are in marketing and advertising.





Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2038984/image__17.jpg