Donnerstag, 23.03.2023
Gamechanger-Ad-hoc: Gewaltiger Meilenstein!
WKN: A0ERKS ISIN: FI0009013429 Ticker-Symbol: C1C 
Tradegate
22.03.23
10:05 Uhr
44,400 Euro
+1,140
+2,64 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.03.2023 | 14:58
Cargotec Corporation: Cargotec's Board of Directors organising meeting 2023

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 23 MARCH 2023 AT 3:50 PM (EET)

Cargotec's Board of Directors organising meeting 2023

Cargotec Corporation's Board of Directors elected by the Annual General Meeting has in its organising meeting elected Jaakko Eskola to continue as Chair of the Board. Ilkka Herlin was re-elected as Vice Chair of the Board.

The Board of Directors considers all members to be independent of the company and all except Ilkka Herlin to be independent of major shareholders. In the overall evaluation, the Board considered the over ten year term of Ilkka Herlin but considered him still to be independent of the company.

The Board of Directors elected among its members Raija-Leena Hankonen-Nybom, Tapio Kolunsarka, Johanna Lamminen and Kaisa Olkkonen as members of the Audit and Risk Management Committee. Raija-Leena Hankonen-Nybom was elected as Chair of the committee.

Board members Jaakko Eskola, Ilkka Herlin, Teresa Kemppi-Vasama and Ritva Sotamaa were elected to the Nomination and Compensation Committee. Jaakko Eskola was re-elected as Chair of the committee.

Outi Aaltonen, Senior Vice President, General Counsel, will continue as Secretary to the Board.

For further information, please contact:
Mikko Puolakka, Executive Vice President and CFO, tel. +358 20 777 4105
Outi Aaltonen, Senior Vice President, General Counsel, tel. +358 20 777 4020

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed the United Nations Global Compact Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company's sales in 2022 totalled approximately EUR 4 billion and it employs around 11,500 people. www.cargotec.com


