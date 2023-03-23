Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: SPERM SEPARATION DEVICES MARKET REVENUE TO DOUBLE IN THE NEXT 6 YEARS; THE MARKET IS SET TO REACH $816.5 MILLION BY 2028 - ARIZTON

CHICAGO, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the global sperm separation devices market will grow at a CAGR of 9.33% from 2022-2027.
The emergence of new technologies, increasing knowledge and attitude toward advanced reproductive treatments, and cryopreservation of human sperm are the growing trends in the global sperm separation devices market.
There is an increased need for infertility care due to adults' growing concern over fertility and reproductive health issues. The demand for advanced care is increasing due to the global health problem of infertility, and recent market growth has been consistent. Government initiatives to implement new technologies and cutting-edge care in infertility cures have increased in developing countries due to the higher prevalence of infertility. People in developed countries frequently adopt and accept cutting-edge technologies that offer lucrative opportunities for market expansion.
Infertility is one of the severe reproductive health issues, affecting a significant proportion of the population worldwide. For instance, in the second decade of the 21st century, infertility remains one of the most prevalent conditions globally. Infertility affects 10% to 25% of all reproductive-aged couples. This increase in the prevalence of infertility among men and women is expected to drive the global market for sperm separation devices. North America and Europe are the leading regions in the sperm separation devices market.
GLOBAL SPERM SEPARATION DEVICES MARKET REPORT SCOPE
REPORT ATTRIBUTES
DETAILS
Market Size (2028)
USD 816.50 Million
Market Size (2022)
USD 478.18 Million
CAGR (2022-2028)
9.33 %
Base Year
2022
Forecast Year
2023-2028
Market Segments
Method, Product, End-Users, and Geography
Geographic Analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
Countries Covered
Spain, France, Germany, the UK, Italy, Japan, Australia, China, India, South Korea, the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Turkey, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia
Market Dynamics
Largest Market
Europe
Fastest Market
APAC
In 2020, one of the leading market players, Trivector Biomed LLP, launched the world-class solution Zymot Fertility, a sperm separation device. The company launched this product to strengthen its portfolio and expand its market penetration in the sperm separation devices market. The product is currently promoted by DxNow, a US-based organization, a well-known brand operating in the IVF space. The company decided to introduce this device in the Indian and global IVF sectors to fulfill the demand for sperm separation procedures. The company is optimistic about streamlining the new era of IVF solutions in the Indian healthcare system by launching this device in the Indian market. The US FDA approved this device as a first-of-its-kind medical device the same year, making life easier for medical professionals and lab workers.
Europe is a leading region that dominates the market. In recent years, the semen quality of men in some European countries decreased, resulting in the increasing demand for fertility care. Over 25 million people in the region have faced infertility problems. The Fertility Europe Authorities represents fertility awareness projects that significantly improve awareness about infertility-causing factors in men. In addition, the increasing government support for fertility educational programs pushes the significant demand for reproductive health-related treatments that accelerate the market growth.
KEY COMPANY PROFILES
- Hamilton Thorne
- LensHook (Bonraybio)
- Menicon Co. Ltd.
- The Cooper Companies
- Cook
- DxNow
- Fujifilm Irvine Scientific
- gynotec
- InVitroCare
- Koek Biotechnology Bioengineering and Medical Services Industry and Trade Inc.
- Kitazato Corporation
- Memphasys
- Lotus Bio
- NidaCon International Ab
- Promega Corporation
- SAR Healthline Pvt Ltd.
- Sperm Processor
- Vitrolife
MARKET SEGMENTATION
Method
- Conventional
- Advanced
Product
- Media
- Equipment
End-Users
- Fertility Centers
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Labs & Cryopreserve Banks
- Others
Geography
- Europe
- Spain
- France
- Germany
- The UK
- Italy
- APAC
- Japan
- Australia
- China
- India
- South Korea
- North America
- The US
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
