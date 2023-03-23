Anzeige


WKN: A117DG ISIN: SE0005933082 Ticker-Symbol: H00 
23.03.23
14:55 Uhr
0,086 Euro
-0,006
-6,52 %
GlobeNewswire
23.03.2023 | 15:10
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Heliospectra AB (180/23)

With effect from March 24, 2023, the subscription rights in Heliospectra AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including April 03, 2023. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   HELIO TR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020050524              
Order book ID:  288669                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from March 24, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Heliospectra
AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   HELIO BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020050532              
Order book ID:  288668                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.