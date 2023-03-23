Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Heliospectra AB (180/23)

With effect from March 24, 2023, the subscription rights in Heliospectra AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including April 03, 2023. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: HELIO TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020050524 Order book ID: 288669 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from March 24, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Heliospectra AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: HELIO BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020050532 Order book ID: 288668 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB