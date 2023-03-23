Picarro, Inc.: Picarro and LESNI Partner to Deliver Comprehensive Ethylene Oxide Monitoring Solutions to Sterilization Facilities Worldwide

Combination of LESNI's abatement systems expertise and Picarro's advanced monitoring and data analytics technology will enable improvements in industrial emissions control

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Picarro, Inc. and LESNI A/S today announced a strategic partnership aimed at delivering industry-leading Ethylene Oxide (EtO or EO) monitoring solutions to medical device and contract sterilization facilities around the world. The comprehensive solutions will combine LESNI's 35 years of expertise in emissions control and abatement with Picarro's advanced Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems (CEMS). The resulting products and services will deliver significant benefits to the medical device and contract sterilization industry, including increased safety, regulatory risk mitigation, reduced source and fugitive emissions, and improved operational efficiency.





LESNI is a leading provider of advanced air pollution control systems that utilize innovative abatement technologies to reduce emissions from a variety of industrial processes including EtO sterilization processes. Picarro is a leading provider of real-time Cavity Ring-Down Spectroscopy (CRDS)-based monitoring solutions that offer the latest in monitoring and data analytics technology to enable safe and compliant industrial operations. Picarro's suite of solutions provides end-to-end visibility with monitoring systems for stacks, indoor air, and fencelines.

"We are excited to partner with LESNI to bring advanced emissions control and monitoring solutions to the medical device sterilization industry," said Joel Avrunin, Vice President of Environmental at Picarro. "Our companies share a strong commitment to safeguarding the medical device supply chain and reducing the environmental impact of sterilization processes, and we believe that this partnership will help us to achieve these important goals."

"This partnership will combine more than 60 years of experience in emissions monitoring and abatement to deliver industry-leading solutions not found with competing technologies," said Jan S. Hjort, CEO of LESNI A/S. "We are confident that our partnership will lead to new and innovative solutions that will help sterilization facilities operate more safely and sustainably."

The companies have already begun offering their integrated solutions to customers globally. For more information, please contact Picarro or LESNI.

