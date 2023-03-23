Marketing Worldwide Corporation Shares Global Vision in Video Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2023 / SmallCapVoice.com Inc. ("SCV") announces the availability of its second interview with Robert Blagman, media pioneer and specialist for Marketing Worldwide Corporation (OTC PINK:MWWC) ("the Company"), to examine the Company's plan to build international appeal for its media content.

Before diving into the strategy, SCV's Stuart Smith highlights the Company's decision to cancel its reverse split and provides a brief recap of the first MWWC interview, which emphasized Blagman's success as a trailblazer in the media industry. As discussed in this second interview, Blagman is applying his 40+ years of expertise to establish for MWWC a clear strategy to capture the attention of audiences worldwide, starting with the promotion of its "Hollywood After Dark" live television series (produced by MYTURN TV, Executive Producer and creator Lauren Williams).. This new interview details Blagman's approach and provides additional insight into the results he expects.

"I'm looking forward to our continued trailblazing efforts … there are things that we want to do that will literally change the media business as a whole," Blagman tells Smith, then describing how he will use specific shifts in the media industry to find success for MWWC among advertisers. "What's the core aspect for media success? The absolute answer is that we have to deliver as many consumers as possible. What I've done … is pull together an alliance of TV stations and web platforms around the planet, so that we can deliver up to one third of the planet's consumers," he says. The "secret sauce" for success is then identifying the cultural differences of those TV networks and TV stations and web platforms around the world and then using that information to build a marketing strategy that resonates with their specific audiences. Ultimately we must own the viewer and or consumer in a positive and uplifting manner."

In doing so, says Blagman, "We'll be able to work this like a chess game moving critical "players" around that interchange and we must be assured there's a proper return on investment - one in which the shareholders will be proud to own stock in [MWWC]. Why should we settle for anything less?"

Watch the full interview at https://youtu.be/8f8firqVvb8.

