Donnerstag, 23.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Gamechanger-Ad-hoc: Gewaltiger Meilenstein!
23.03.2023
On AS "MADARA Cosmetics" Additional Share Trading on the Alternative market Nasdaq Baltic First North

Nasdaq Riga decided on March 23, 2023 to admit for trading AS "MADARA
Cosmetics" additional shares on the Alternative market First North next to the
already traded AS "MADARA Cosmetics" shares as of March 24, 2023. 

Additional information:

Issuer's full name                    AS "MADARA Cosmetics" 
Orderbook short name                   MDARA         
Securities ISIN code                   LV0000101624      
Nominal value of one share                0.10 EUR        
Number of additional shares               1 000         
Total number of shares after additional shares will be  3 774 911       
 admitted to trading                              
List                           Alternative market   
                             First North      



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com


Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
