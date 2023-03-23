DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: RAG-Result of AGM

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: RAG-Result of AGM 23-March-2023 / 14:30 GMT/BST

RIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

("the Company")

LEI: 2138002AWAM93Z6BP574

Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company duly convened and held today, 23 March 2023 all Resolutions put to shareholders were passed by a show of hands.

Resolution 13 was withdrawn as the Board has decided to seek wider shareholder consultation.

The full text of each resolution can be found in the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2022, which is available at https://www.maitlandgroup.com/investment-data/rights-and-issues-investment-trust-plc/ and www.jupiteram.com/ uk/en/individual/rights-and-issues-investment-trust-plc

In accordance with listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Proxy votes received in favour of the resolutions were as follows:

Votes for % Votes against % Votes withheld Resolution 1 1,183,592 100.00 0 0 1,468 Resolution 2 1,178,852 100.00 0 0 6,208 Resolution 3 1,176,442 99.85 1,722 0.15 6,896 Resolution 4 1,182,487 100.00 0 0 1,468 Resolution 5 1,178,805 99.60 4,760 0.40 1,495 Resolution 6 1,178,805 99.60 4,760 0.40 1,495 Resolution 7 1,136,198 96.00 47,367 4.00 1,495 Resolution 8 1,165,685 99.59 4,760 0.41 1,495 Resolution 9 420,069 100.00 0 0 764,991 Resolution 10 1,183,592 100.00 0 0 1,468 Resolution 11 1,183,192 100.00 0 0 1,868 Resolution 12 370,750 98.56 5,424 1.44 808,886 Resolution 13 Resolution withdrawn Resolution 14 1,182,700 99.92% 892 0.08 1,468

Details of the proxy voting will also shortly be available on the Company's website at

https://www.maitlandgroup.com/investment-data/rights-and-issues-investment-trust-plc/

For further information please contact:

Maitland Administration Services Limited

Email: cosec@maitlandgroup.com

