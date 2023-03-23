Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Gamechanger-Ad-hoc: Gewaltiger Meilenstein!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MSXE ISIN: GB0007392078 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
23.03.2023 | 16:01
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: RAG-Result of AGM

DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: RAG-Result of AGM

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: RAG-Result of AGM 23-March-2023 / 14:30 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

RIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

("the Company")

LEI: 2138002AWAM93Z6BP574

Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company duly convened and held today, 23 March 2023 all Resolutions put to shareholders were passed by a show of hands.

Resolution 13 was withdrawn as the Board has decided to seek wider shareholder consultation.

The full text of each resolution can be found in the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2022, which is available at https://www.maitlandgroup.com/investment-data/rights-and-issues-investment-trust-plc/ and www.jupiteram.com/ uk/en/individual/rights-and-issues-investment-trust-plc

In accordance with listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Proxy votes received in favour of the resolutions were as follows: 

Votes for %   Votes against %  Votes withheld 
Resolution 1  1,183,592 100.00 0      0   1,468 
Resolution 2  1,178,852 100.00 0      0   6,208 
Resolution 3  1,176,442 99.85  1,722    0.15 6,896 
Resolution 4  1,182,487 100.00 0      0   1,468 
Resolution 5  1,178,805 99.60  4,760    0.40 1,495 
Resolution 6  1,178,805 99.60  4,760    0.40 1,495 
Resolution 7  1,136,198 96.00  47,367    4.00 1,495 
Resolution 8  1,165,685 99.59  4,760    0.41 1,495 
Resolution 9  420,069  100.00 0      0   764,991 
Resolution 10 1,183,592 100.00 0      0   1,468 
Resolution 11 1,183,192 100.00 0      0   1,868 
Resolution 12 370,750  98.56  5,424    1.44 808,886 
Resolution 13 Resolution withdrawn 
Resolution 14 1,182,700 99.92% 892      0.08 1,468

Details of the proxy voting will also shortly be available on the Company's website at

https://www.maitlandgroup.com/investment-data/rights-and-issues-investment-trust-plc/

For further information please contact:

Maitland Administration Services Limited

Email: cosec@maitlandgroup.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB0007392078 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:     RIII 
LEI Code:   2138002AWAM93Z6BP574 
Sequence No.: 232206 
EQS News ID:  1590885 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1590885&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 23, 2023 10:30 ET (14:30 GMT)

Gold geht durch die Decke! - Experte zeigt exklusiven Geheimtipp
Gold zieht an! Diese Gold-Aktie sollten Sie sich jetzt ansehen! Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich.
Hier klicken!
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.