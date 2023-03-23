Alkermes Named to Ragan Communications and PR Daily's Top Places To Work 2023

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2023 / Alkermes was recently named to Ragan Communications and PR Daily' list of Top Places to Work for 2023! If you are interested in joining Team Alkermes, check out our careers page: https://bit.ly/3J6TBA0

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Alkermes on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Alkermes

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/alkermes

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Alkermes

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/745451/Alkermes-Named-to-Ragan-Communications-and-PR-Dailys-Top-Places-To-Work-2023