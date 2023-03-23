Global Guanidine Market Set to Reach USD 465.0 Million by 2031, With a Sustainable CAGR Of 2.8% | Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Guanidine Market by Types (Guanidine Nitrate, Guanidine Hydrochloride, Guanidine Carbonate, and Others), by Applications (Pharmaceutical, Pesticide, and Dye), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) 2021-2028 and Region: Size, Share, Trends, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the market was valued at USD 362.8 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 465.0 million, expanding at a CAGR of 2.8% by the end of 2031. The market growth is attributed to the growing use of guanidine as an ingredient in cosmetics, detergents, and textiles manufacturing.





Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

Borealis AG

Vihita Chem Private Limited.

Sanwa Chemical CO. Ltd.

Alzchem Group AG

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

MP BIOMEDICALS.

Shizuishan Pengsheng Chemical Co., Ltd

NIPPON CARBIDE INDUSTRIES CO., INC.

Suvchem

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics of the industry. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments which include component, deployment mode, and competitor analysis.

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players and covers their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping market players to expand their market share.

Highlights on the Segments of the Guanidine Market

Based on the type, the market is classified into guanidine nitrate, guanidine hydrochloride, guanidine carbonate, and others. The guanidine nitrate segment is anticipated to expand substantially during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for guanidine nitrate in the manufacturing of pesticides for agricultural applications.

On the basis of applications, the market is segmented into guanidine nitrate, guanidine hydrochloride, guanidine carbonate, and others. The guanidine nitrate segment is projected to register a considerable CAGR during the forecast period with growing use in pesticide manufacturing for agricultural applications. The application of guanidine in cosmetics such as lip gloss, hair care, and skincare is anticipated to increase the guanidine demand.

Based on regions, the market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market during the projection period due to the increased demand for detergent, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals in the region.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

Cosmetic products with guanidine carbonate are used as raw materials for face and body care in skin care products and fragrances.

Guanidine hydrochloride and guanidine thiocyanate are used in biopharmaceuticals

as protein denaturants.

Guanidine is found to be useful in diagnostics for the extraction of DNA and RNA.

Substrates of guanidine find widescale applications in pharmaceutical industries for manufacturing medicines

Guanidine derivatives are used in producing antibiotics and as disinfectants in swimming pools, fabric conditioning, and for healing wounds.

Guanidine is primarily used in antibiotic drugs majorly used in urinary tract infections while chlorhexidine derivatives are used as antibiotic drugs.

The guanidine market is expanding in Europe with the growing use of guanidine in cosmetics such as shampoos.

with the growing use of guanidine in cosmetics such as shampoos. Rise in the consumption of guanidine as raw material for cosmetics, detergents, and textiles has provided a substantial growing landscape for the guanidine market.

The development of airbags for passenger safety in vehicles made of guanidine nitrate-based components are major market growth opportunity in producing disposal safety apparatus for safe transportation.

Governments imposed strict rules regarding environmental factors governing the application of guanidine in most countries around the world which manufacturers need to adhere to is a market growth opportunity.

Read 161 Pages Research Report with Detailed ToC on "Global Guanidine Market by Types (Guanidine Nitrate, Guanidine Hydrochloride, Guanidine Carbonate, and Others), by Applications (Pharmaceutical, Pesticide, and Dye), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) 2023-2031"

Key Segments Covered

Type

Guanidine Nitrate

Guanidine Hydrochloride

Guanidine Carbonate

Others

Applications

Pharmaceutical

Pesticide



Dye

Region

Asia Pacific

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

