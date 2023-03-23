Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, March 23
[23.03.2023]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|23.03.23
|IE000LZC9NM0
|16,467,042.00
|USD
|0
|119,341,751.44
|7.2473
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|23.03.23
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|9,237,790.00
|EUR
|-67,000.0000
|65,297,456.24
|7.0685
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|23.03.23
|IE000GETKIK8
|5,538,151.00
|GBP
|0
|54,275,029.05
|9.8002
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|23.03.23
|IE000XIITCN5
|1,700,506.00
|GBP
|0
|15,994,920.18
|9.406
|23/03/2023
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|23.03.23
|IE000HKX6U62
|764,510.00
|SEK
|0
|92,277,240.04
|120.7012