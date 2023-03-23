Patient Portal Market Expected to Reach USD 13.42 Billion by 2030: Verified Market Research®

Verified Market Research® provides a comprehensive analysis of the market share, market ranking analysis, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis of these key players. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the global Patient Portal Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Patient Portal Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.62% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 3.13 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 13.42 Billion by the end of the forecast period.





Patient Portal Market Driven by Growing Emphasis on Patient Engagement

The global patient portal market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing use of digital technologies in healthcare and a focus on patient engagement. Patient portals provide patients with 24x7 access to their health information through a highly secure web-based access point, providing them with easy access to their health data such as prescriptions and laboratory results.

The use of patient portals in healthcare is expected to improve patient care and provide better results by providing consolidated information and easy communication. Through the use of technology, patient portals offer improved reach for family physicians during the forecast period. As a result, patient portals are estimated to be increasingly important to healthcare providers and patients alike.

Key players in the patient portal market include Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Mckesson Corporation, Athenahealth, Cerner Corporation, Eclinicalworks, Curemd, Nextgen Healthcare, Information Systems, LLC, Greenway Health, LLC, Medfusion, Inc., and Epic Corporation, Inc. These companies offer a range of patient portal products and services, with varying degrees of product benchmarking and SWOT analysis, key development strategies, market share, and market ranking analysis.

As the patient portal market continues to grow, it is expected that these key players will continue to innovate and develop new products and services to meet the changing needs of the healthcare industry. With a focus on improving patient engagement and providing better patient care, the global patient portal market is poised for significant growth in the coming years.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Patient Portal Market into Type, Delivery Mode, End User, And Geography.

Patient Portal Market, by Type

Integrated Patient Portals



Standalone Patient Portals

Patient Portal Market, by Delivery Mode

Web-Based Delivery



Cloud-Based Delivery

Patient Portal Market, by End User

Providers



Payers



Pharmacies



Others

Patient Portal Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

