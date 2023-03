NOTICE 2023-03-23 LEVERAGE CERTIFICATES & TURBO WARRANTS Correction: The following warrants and certificates issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc will not be listed on Nasdaq First North Sweden as of 2023-03-24 at the issuer's request: Record Id: 224504 Record Id: 224505 Record Id: 224507 Record Id: 224508 Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, 46 8 405 7280