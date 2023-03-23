The Genotoxicity Testing and Mutagenicity Testing Services Market is Anticipated to Grow at About 7% CAGR, Till 2035, Claims Roots Analysis

Driven by the stringent regulatory guidelines issued to ensure safety of end-user and the growing pipeline of healthcare products, the demand for genotoxicity / mutagenicity testing has grown considerably, creating lucrative opportunities for service providers in this domain

LONDON, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roots Analysis has announced the addition of "Genotoxicity Testing and Mutagenicity Testing Services Market, 2023-2035" report to its list of offerings.





Exposure to genotoxic and mutagenic compounds can cause mutations in humans, eventually leading to a number of oncological and genetic disorders. Therefore, testing of genotoxicity / mutagenicity is an essential to assess the safety of products, by ensuring the absence of certain particles that can negatively impact human health. These tests are currently being used across several industries, including healthcare, chemical, cosmetic, agriculture and food.

To order this 190+ slide report, which features 90+ figures and 200+ tables, please visit https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/genotoxicity-testing-services-market.html

Key Market Insights

More than 80 organizations claim to offer genotoxicity / mutagenicity testing services, globally

Majority (49%) of the stakeholders in this market are headquartered in Asia-Pacific, followed by those based in North America (30%) and Europe (21%). Further, this segment of the industry is dominated by the presence of mid-sized players (51-200 employees), which represent 43% of the service providers.

Close to360 articles related to genotoxicity and mutagenicity, have been published, since 2018

More than 45% of the total articles have been published post-2020. Popular journals that have published multiple articles include (in alphabetical order) International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, Molecules, Nanomaterials, Toxicology Reports and Toxicology Research.

Around 280 grants have been awarded to stakeholders in this industry, during the period 2018-2022

Overall, USD 210 million was awarded through grants for research focused genotoxicity and mutagenicity testing, since 2018. Of the total, nearly 25% of the grants were / are being managed by National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS), followed by those managed by National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) (22%) and National Cancer Institute (NCI) (12%).

Partnership activity within this domain has increased at a CAGR of ~10%, between 2018 and 2022

More than 55% of the reported deals were established post 2020, with the maximum partnership activity (~50%) being reported in 2021. Further, acquisitions emerged as the most popular agreement model adopted by genotoxicity / mutagenicity testing service providers, representing over 60% of the total deals.

450+ patents related to genotoxicity and mutagenicity testing have been filed / granted since 2018

Close to 70% of the total patents were filed / granted in Asia-Pacific, highlighting the efforts focused on innovation in the region. Further, both industry as well as non-industry, players are active in patent filing activity for genotoxicity and mutagenicity testing.

North America is anticipated to capture a larger share of the genotoxicity testing and mutagenicity testing services market, by 2035

The global genotoxicity / mutagenicity testing services market is expected to be primarily driven by in vivo assays, till 2035. In addition, in the long term, majority of the market share is anticipated to be captured by comet assays (48%) followed by micronucleus assays (11%) and chromosomal aberration tests (7%).

To request a sample copy / brochure of this report, please visit

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/genotoxicity-testing-services-market/request-sample.html

Key Questions Answered

What is genotoxicity and mutagenicity?

What are the various advantages of genotoxicity testing and mutagenicity testing?

What is the current market landscape of genotoxicity testing and mutagenicity testing services?

What is the need for outsourcing genotoxicity / mutagenicity testing to contract service providers?

What are the key trends related to grants offered for genotoxicity and mutagenicity testing?

What is the trend of publications related to genotoxicity / mutagenicity testing?

Across which industries can genotoxicity / mutagenicity testing be utilized?

How is the genotoxicity / mutagenicity testing services market likely to evolve?

The financial opportunity within the genotoxicity / mutagenicity testing services market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Type of Assay

In vivo Assays

Assays

In vitro Assays

Assays

Non-GLP / Screening Assays

Assay / Test Offered

Comet Assays



Micronucleus Assays



Chromosomal Aberration Tests



Genetic Mutation Tests



Other Tests

End User Industry

Chemical Industry



Healthcare Industry



Agriculture Industry



Cosmetic Industry



Other Industries

Geographical Regions

North America



Europe



Asia-Pacific



Latin America



MENA

The research also includes profiles of key players (listed below) engaged in the genotoxicity / mutagenicity testing services market; each profile features an overview of the company, details related to its financial information (if available), service portfolio, recent developments, and an informed future outlook.

Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services

Charles River Laboratories

GLR Laboratories

Labcorp

LSIM Safety Institute

Sai Life Sciences

Syngene

For additional details, please visit https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/genotoxicity-testing-services-market.html mailto: or email sales@rootsanalysis.com

You may also be interested in the following titles:

1. Liposome Development and Manufacturing Services Market, 2022-2035

2. DNA and Gene Cloning Services Market, 2022-2035

3. Container Closure Integrity Testing Services Market, 2022-2035

Contact:

Gaurav Chaudhary

+1 (415) 800 3415

+44 (122) 391 1091

Gaurav.Chaudhary@rootsanalysis.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/742223/Roots_Analysis_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-genotoxicity-testing-and-mutagenicity-testing-services-market-is-anticipated-to-grow-at-about-7-cagr-till-2035-claims-roots-analysis-301779766.html