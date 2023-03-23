Anzeige
23.03.2023
Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, March 23

Invesco Asia Trust plc

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

HEADLINE: Second Interim Dividend

As per the dividend enhancement policy announced by the Company in August 2020, the Directors of Invesco Asia Trust plc are pleased to declare a second interim dividend of 7.60p per ordinary share in respect of the year ending 30 April 2023.

The dividend represents 2% of the Company's NAV on the last business day of February 2023 and will be paid on 25 April 2023 to shareholders on the register on 11 April 2023. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 6 April 2023.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

23 March 2023

