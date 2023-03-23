Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.03.2023
Gamechanger-Ad-hoc: Gewaltiger Meilenstein!
WKN: 864228 ISIN: GB0008910555 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
23.03.2023 | 17:24
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Result of AGM

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, March 23

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc
(LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)

Result of AGM

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 16 resolutions were duly passed on a poll.

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 November 2022, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism.

Under listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism


Proxy votes received in respect of the resolutions were as follows:

Votes
For
%		Votes
Against
%		Votes
Total		% of Available
Voting Rights*		Votes
Withheld
Resolution 142,305,35994.142,631,5535.8644,936,91243.546,713
Resolution 244,839,07899.8471,8820.1644,910,96043.5132,665
Resolution 344,820,95399.8088,3040.2044,909,25743.5134,368
Resolution 444,936,24099.992,5440.0144,938,78443.544,841
Resolution 539,456,47598.72510,0291.2839,966,50438.7229,401
Resolution 644,412,05798.88502,1681.12 44,914,22543.5229,400
Resolution 744,407,81898.87506,4071.1344,914,22543.5229,400
Resolution 844,202,94798.42710,9781.5844,913,92543.5229,700
Resolution 944,408,19298.85518,2851.1544,926,47743.5317,148
Resolution 1044,886,21099.9332,8480.0744,919,05843.5224,567
Resolution 1142,235,52694.022,685,3085.9844,920,83443.5222,791
Resolution 1244,908,92899.9329,3460.0744,938,27443.545,351
Resolution 1344,904,87099.9429,2040.0644,934,07443.549,551
Resolution 1444,833,06499.7897,9010.2244,930,96543.5312,660
Resolution 1544,914,90799.9617,6920.0444,932,59943.5411,026
Resolution 1644,763,50199.63165,1630.3744,298,66443.5314,961

*Available Voting Rights equals 103,209,864

23 March 2023

© 2023 PR Newswire
