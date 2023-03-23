BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Result of AGM

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)

Result of AGM

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 16 resolutions were duly passed on a poll.

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 November 2022, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism.



Under listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:



https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism



Proxy votes received in respect of the resolutions were as follows:

Votes

For

% Votes

Against

% Votes

Total % of Available

Voting Rights* Votes

Withheld Resolution 1 42,305,359 94.14 2,631,553 5.86 44,936,912 43.54 6,713 Resolution 2 44,839,078 99.84 71,882 0.16 44,910,960 43.51 32,665 Resolution 3 44,820,953 99.80 88,304 0.20 44,909,257 43.51 34,368 Resolution 4 44,936,240 99.99 2,544 0.01 44,938,784 43.54 4,841 Resolution 5 39,456,475 98.72 510,029 1.28 39,966,504 38.72 29,401 Resolution 6 44,412,057 98.88 502,168 1.12 44,914,225 43.52 29,400 Resolution 7 44,407,818 98.87 506,407 1.13 44,914,225 43.52 29,400 Resolution 8 44,202,947 98.42 710,978 1.58 44,913,925 43.52 29,700 Resolution 9 44,408,192 98.85 518,285 1.15 44,926,477 43.53 17,148 Resolution 10 44,886,210 99.93 32,848 0.07 44,919,058 43.52 24,567 Resolution 11 42,235,526 94.02 2,685,308 5.98 44,920,834 43.52 22,791 Resolution 12 44,908,928 99.93 29,346 0.07 44,938,274 43.54 5,351 Resolution 13 44,904,870 99.94 29,204 0.06 44,934,074 43.54 9,551 Resolution 14 44,833,064 99.78 97,901 0.22 44,930,965 43.53 12,660 Resolution 15 44,914,907 99.96 17,692 0.04 44,932,599 43.54 11,026 Resolution 16 44,763,501 99.63 165,163 0.37 44,298,664 43.53 14,961

*Available Voting Rights equals 103,209,864

23 March 2023