Donnerstag, 23.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
WKN: 889250 ISIN: GB0005774855 Ticker-Symbol: 14F 
Frankfurt
23.03.23
13:11 Uhr
7,500 Euro
+0,300
+4,17 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
23.03.2023 | 17:42
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

PR Newswire

London, March 23

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc ("Company")

LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

Issue of Equity

The Company announces that 700,000 Ordinary Shares of 5p each were today sold by the Company from the shares held in Treasury at a price of 643.48 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value.

The resultant total number of Ordinary Shares held in Treasury by the Company is 3,283,806. The number of Ordinary Shares that the Company has in issue, less the total number of Ordinary Shares held by the Company in Treasury following this sale, is 189,728,036. With effect from 27 March 2023 the total number of voting rights of the Company will be 189,728,036. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Contact name for queries:

Caroline Driscoll
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 2427

23 March 2023

© 2023 PR Newswire
