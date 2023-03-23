Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.03.2023 | 14:48
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

STELLANTIS N.V.: Register for the First 'Freedom of Mobility Forum' Live Digital Debate on March 29

Register for the First 'Freedom of Mobility Forum'
Live Digital Debate on March 29

AMSTERDAM, March 23, 2023 - The Freedom of Mobility Forum, initiated by Stellantis and facilitated by Wavestone as a neutral third-party, will host a free digital debate featuring an international panel of global experts on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 to discuss the critical question:

"In a decarbonized world, will freedom of mobility be affordable to a happy few only?"

The live webcast will begin at 2:30 p.m. CEST / 8:30 a.m. EDT. To foster an open fact-based discussion, the audience is invited to participate in a 30-minute Q&A session.

To register for the event, please use the following link: https://live.freedomofmobilityforum.org/

AGENDA (All times CEST)

2:30 p.m. Overview of Panelists and Facilitator
2:40 p.m. Understanding the Facts
3:05 p.m. Discussing the Challenges
3:30 p.m. Exploring the Solutions
3:55 p.m. Open Q&A
4:25 p.m. Wrap-up & Closing

For those unable to attend the live session, a recorded replay will be made available on the website.

To follow the event or share on social media, please use the hashtags: FreedomOfMobilityForum or FreedomOfMobility

###

About the Freedom of Mobility Forum
The Freedom of Mobility Forum, initiated by Stellantis and facilitated by Wavestone as a neutral third-party, is an international gathering of passionate problem-solvers committed to fact-based discussions that challenge the status quo, expand perspectives and identify how best to enable safe, affordable and sustainable freedom of mobility for a society facing the implications of global warming. For more information visit: freedomofmobilityforum.org.

MEDIA CONTACT: media_fom@freedomofmobilityforum.org


