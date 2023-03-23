Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 23 mars/March 2023) - Aquarius AI Inc. (AQUA) has announced a name and symbol change to P2Earn Inc. (PXE) and a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every four (4) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 52,224,206 common shares.

The shares will begin trading on a consolidated basis and with a new name and CUSIP number on March 27, 2023.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the end of business on March 24, 2023. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

Aquarius AI Inc. (AQUA) a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole pour P2Earn Inc. (PXE) et une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour quatre (4) actions ordinaires pré-regroupées.

En conséquent, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 52 224 206 actions ordinaires.

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sur une base consolidée et sous un nouveau nom et un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 27 mars 2023.

Veuillez noter que tous les ordres ouverts seront annulés à la fin des activités le 24 mars 2023. Il est rappelé aux concessionnaires de saisir à nouveau leurs ordres en tenant compte du regroupement d'actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/ Négociation sur une Base C onsolidée : le 27 mars/March 2023 Record Date/Date d'Enregistrement: le 28 mars/M arch 2023 Anticipated Payment Date/Date de Paiement Prévue le 2 4 mars/M arch 2023 N e w Nam e/ Nouv eau Nom: P2Earn Inc. N ew S ymb ol/ Nouveau S ymbole : PXE NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 69379U 10 1 N E W/N OU VEAU ISIN: C A 69379U 10 1 2 Old Symbol/Vieux symbole: AQUA Old/ Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 03842U208/CA03842U2083

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com