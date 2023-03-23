Boonville, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2023) - Nirvana Water Sciences Corp. beat the competition with the launch of Nirvana Super, its new line of HMB infused water beverages, and in its charity work with RX3 Growth Partners.





The Nirvana Super flag football team, led by former-NFL quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner, Matt Leinart, delivered a Cinderella-story, beating teams led by Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen, Kyle Allen and other leading NFL quarterbacks at the RX3 Growth Partners Charity Flag Football tournament held at Saddleback College Stadium last week.





Byron Roth, founder and chairman of Roth Capital, one of the event's sponsors and a general partner in RX3 Growth Partners said, "If we were betting on teams, the Nirvana team would have had 50:1 odds that they'd have won this event at the start of this tournament."

Starting with a loss, Matt Leinart stepped up the tempo with a team that included his son, Cole Leinart (still in high school), a few Saddleback College athletes and aging investors and executives. "I did not think I had much to work with" related the Heisman Trophy winner "until I saw these guys work as a team."

"It was an amazing victory and an underdog story. Most importantly, the winner was able to donate $125,000 to the charity of their choice, which for me is CHOC. The Children's Hospital of Orange County is a cause that's close to my heart and very important" continued Leinart.

RX3 Growth Partners raised over $1.5 million in donations for the charities associated with the tournament, including: Challenged Athletes Foundation, Boys & Girls Clubs, CHOC and others, with over 1,500 fans attending the event.





"It was impressive to see some guys over 50 out there running around and catching balls," said Aaron Rodgers, the current quarterback for the Green Bay Packers. "I didn't know that my pseudo-father-figure David Vanderveen, could even run."

"I think we all surprised ourselves," said Nirvana Water Sciences CEO and RX3 Growth Partners limited partner, David Vanderveen. "Although I was one of the first investors in RX3 and have been a spectator at past events, it wasn't until I started drinking Nirvana Super infused with HMB to boost my lean muscle mass, that I felt comfortable getting on the field of battle. At 54-years old, I feel stronger than I have in a decade and was happy to contribute a few catches for our team."





Team work is a key theme and core value to the RX3 Growth Partners charity tournament and to the recent launch of Nirvana Super, Nirvana's suite of eight new functional spring waters, seltzers and shots infused with its exclusive HMB formulation, supporting muscle wellness.

"I'm only as good as my team," said Nate Raabe, RX3 Managing Director "both on and off the field. The team at Nirvana Water Sciences brought their A game to the Saddleback College Stadium, and I heard repeatedly on the field, 'it's gotta be that HMB'."





About Nirvana Water Sciences Corp.

Nirvana is an innovative wellness company that helps people transform their bodies at a cellular level and live stronger, longer and active lives. Our core line of products consists of lightly-flavored pure mountain spring waters, seltzers, shots and supplements infused with science-backed ingredients, including the unique super-ingredient, myHMB® Clear, a water-soluble form of HMB (ßeta-hydroxy ßeta-methylbutyrate).

The multi-patented myHMB® Clear formulation, developed by Naji Abumrad, MD, FACS, is the next generation of HMB. In this powerful liquid delivery form, HMB is rapidly absorbed into the bloodstream, allowing greater utilization by tissues to maximize benefits than in the powdered form. HMB has been studied extensively by scientists, physicians and leaders in the medical field for over three decades, and is clinically proven to maximize protein synthesis the body needs to reduce muscle soreness, boost muscle recovery time, and support lean muscle mass production.

Learn more about our science, sourcing, sustainability, SKUs and success stories at www.feelsuper.com.

